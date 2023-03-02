Manchester United celebrate FA Cup progress – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association March 2 2023, 6.43pm Manchester United celebrated progressing in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2. Football Manchester United celebrated FA Cup progress. One game away from Wembley 🏟️👊🏾. What a finish from the kid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ftrTlDMHmk— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 1, 2023 Resilience pic.twitter.com/3dnSy3fWPr— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 2, 2023 On to the next round! 👊🏽🔴#MUFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/qsRDJjhQ6B— Casemiro (@Casemiro) March 1, 2023 Eddie Nketiah was also pleased with his night’s work. Great win tonight, happy to contribute! 🅰️🙏🏾 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/QNQby2e4OO— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) March 1, 2023 Cricket Chris Woakes celebrated his birthday with his England team-mates. Team meal 🥰Happy birthday, Woakesy 🎂 pic.twitter.com/pN1EO0Lq3Y— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 2, 2023 Kate Cross set sail for the WPL En route to the #WPL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bQyQ1rqqPr— Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 2, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury was supporting World Book Day. #WorldBookDay today!Shout out to this champ right here 👑🥊Reading enriches and I hope my book and story can continue to inspire 📚 #WorldBookDay2023 pic.twitter.com/n6DKOzrJRf— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 2, 2023 Felipe Massa was back on the F1 circuit. Great to see you back @BAH_Int_Circuit 🤙🏼😘 https://t.co/uuvmgU8bol— Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) March 2, 2023 Lewis Hamilton sported a new look Lewis with his first look of the season 😎 pic.twitter.com/9vWFYFqKAT— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 2, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor made a point. I was never going to hit here. Fighters that do this are dishonorable in my opinion. It’s so much smoother to recognize the KO and billi walk off. pic.twitter.com/Tla5c7shSf— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close