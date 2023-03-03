Football rumours: Real Madrid emerge as front-runners for Jude Bellingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Real Madrid will reportedly evaluate the long-term futures of midfielders Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, before committing to a move for Jude Bellingham according to the Daily Mirror via Diario AS. The England star has reportedly been urged to reject a move to Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan of the 19-year-old, with rivals Manchester City and Manchester United also keen admirers, but it is Madrid who have emerged as frontrunners for his signature.

However Liverpool are leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer if the 24-year-old is unable to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail.

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, the Blues have reportedly renewed their interest in Josko Gvardiol but will have to act this year to avoid paying a £97 million release clause for the RB Leipzig defender. The Times says the 21-year-old Croatia star came close to a move to Stamford Bridge last summer when Chelsea were in advanced talks with the Bundesliga side.

Barcelona could be forced to offload some of their biggest stars as the troubled club look to raise £178m. Facing deep financial issues, the Spanish giants may be forced to sell up to 10 of their players to free up funds – among them is ex-Leeds star Raphinha, 26, who only arrived at the Nou Camp a year ago.

Social media round-up

Meet Alex Scott, the £25m rated Bristol City teen tracked by Newcastle, who Guardiola called "an unbelievable player" https://t.co/C0l9HE3iJQ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 3, 2023

Newcastle set to snap up Man City transfer guru as Eddie Howe plans spending splurge https://t.co/8mINYfNE0n — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 3, 2023

Players to watch

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes: Mundo Deportivo reports Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Newcastle’s 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder for the remainder of the season as a potential alternative option to Bellingham.

Naby Keita: Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter Milan are hoping to sign the 28-year-old this summer when the Guinea midfielder’s contract expires at Liverpool.