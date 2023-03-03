Dan Casey has no regrets over Motherwell move despite Steven Hammell’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Casey has no regrets over Motherwell move despite Steven Hammell’s exit

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.19pm
Steven Hammell was sacked as Motherwell manager last month (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dan Casey never had any second thoughts about his Motherwell move despite the man who signed him being sacked moments after his debut.

The Irish defender was fast-tracked into the starting line-up for the Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers on February 11 and Steven Hammell lost his job as manager immediately after Motherwell’s 3-1 defeat in Kirkcaldy.

Casey was among the last of nine signings Hammell made since the turn of the year, but the pair had little over a week working together.

Things have since looked up for the Irishman, who has taken seven points from his first three cinch Premiership games under Stuart Kettlewell.

And speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County, the 25-year-old insists he had no initial regrets over his transfer from Sacramento Republic.

“Never,” Casey said. “I don’t think you can judge something so quickly. You have to work on things. Things aren’t going to be perfect at the start anyway.

“I’m not saying they are perfect now but we just need to keep going, and hopefully, come the end of the season, I will look back and say it was a good move.

“It’s been tough. I am very grateful to Steven for bringing me in. It’s football, things happen and changes occur.

“We were all sad to see him go but Stuart is in and it’s going well so far and we just need to keep working hard.

“Obviously it was a tough start, we were going through a tough phase, but we are coming out the other end and hopefully that continues for a while.

“You go through a tough spell and something clicks, so hopefully we can push on for the rest of the year.”

Casey had not played since late October when he lined up for his Motherwell debut, but an injury crisis in central defence saw him propelled into the starting line-up.

The former Bohemians and Cork player said: “It’s been tough, but in the off season I did a lot of running and kept myself ticking over because I knew if a situation occurred where I had to go straight in, I’d be ready.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s still different. You can run as much as you like but playing games is different. It’s been tough but I have played a lot of games in the last few years so I was ready to step in and, luckily enough, it’s gone all right.”

The former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international spent two seasons in the United States, the highlight of which was second-tier Sacramento’s run to the 2022 US Open Cup final, beating three Major League Soccer teams along the way.

The former Sunderland academy player said: “It was different all right but I had a great time over there. I was in England before, but when you go away that far you are on our own so you have to grow pretty quickly.

“You experience different parts of life. I really enjoyed the everyday part of life and the football was quite good. I think the standard of football over there is overrated.

“I wanted to come closer to home and the opportunity was there to come to Motherwell. It was a challenge I wanted.”

