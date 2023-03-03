Jason Roy and Adil Rashid lead dominant England to ODI series win in Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Roy and Adil Rashid lead dominant England to ODI series win in Bangladesh

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 1.49pm
England claimed a series win in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP
England claimed a series win in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP

Jason Roy’s 132 off 124 balls and Adil Rashid’s four-wicket haul the day after giving testimony into alleged racism at Yorkshire helped England seal an accomplished ODI series win over Bangladesh.

Roy struggled in tricky conditions in Dhaka but bloomed as his innings progressed, recording his first ton in the subcontinent and 12th overall, moving up to joint third in the all-time England list.

He shared a 109-run stand with Jos Buttler, who scored 76 off 64 balls, while there were late cameos from Moeen Ali (42 off 35) and Sam Curran (33no off 19) as England surged to 326 for seven.

After Curran took three wickets in five balls at the outset of the reply, Rashid ripped through the middle order to finish with four for 45, as Bangladesh subsided to 194 all out, and a 132-run thumping guarantees their first ODI series loss at home since 2016 as England went 2-0 up with one to play.

Rashid’s performance was all the more impressive given he spent the previous evening being grilled via video link at a Cricket Discipline Hearing, in which he repeatedly corroborated Azeem Rafiq’s claim that former England captain Michael Vaughan had allegedly made a racist remark at Yorkshire in 2009.

Curran wrapped up an England win to finish with four for 29 as last year’s T20 World Cup player of the final and tournament underlined his credentials for the 50-over version in the autumn.

