Aiden McGeady suffers further fitness blow with season-ending hamstring injury

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady has suffered more injury woe after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

The 36-year-old returned in December following almost five months on the sidelines with a knee issue, and now his campaign has been ended prematurely as a result of the injury that forced him off early in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

McGeady, who has managed just 14 appearances since arriving at Easter Road last summer, faces between four and six months on the sidelines.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there is now a possibility the former Republic of Ireland international – who admitted in January that he feared his previous injury may force him to retire – may have kicked his last ball for the Hibees.

“Geads will be seeing another specialist shortly and that will determine whether or not he needs surgery,” said manager Lee Johnson.

“He will be out for a minimum of four months and potentially six months.

“It’s really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it’s our job to nurse him back to full fitness.”

There was some positive news on the injury front for Hibs, with strikers Mykola Kukharevych and Kevin Nisbet set to return from their respective lay-offs for Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Livingston.

On-loan Troyes forward Kukharevych has not featured since the last game before the World Cup, while Nisbet – who scored eight goals in nine games prior to his latest setback – has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Ross County at the end of January.

“Both played in a practice game, where they had 60 minutes behind closed doors and both have trained for two full weeks,” said Johnson, whose side have moved up to fourth in the table after collecting 10 points from their last four games.