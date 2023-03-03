Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi given one-match touchline ban for Fulham red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi given one-match touchline ban for Fulham red card

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 2.31pm Updated: March 3 2023, 4.27pm
Roberto De Zerbi was unhappy with the refereeing in Brighton’s loss to Fulham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has been handed a one-match touchline ban following his red card against Fulham last month.

The Seagulls manager was shown the card in the tunnel following his side’s 1-0 defeat two weeks ago after confronting referee Darren England.

De Zerbi, who has also been fined £15,000, said of England afterwards: “I think he’s not a good level of referee. But I think the referees in the Premier League are not enough for this very important league.”

The Italian had met with referees’ chief Howard Webb earlier that week after Brighton had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside against Crystal Palace.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £15,000 following their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday, February 18.

“The head coach admitted that his behaviour on the pitch at full-time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

De Zerbi’s assistant Andrea Maldera will take over touchline duties against West Ham on Saturday as Brighton try to claim a first win in three games in the league.

“The players know very well what they have to do,” said De Zerbi. “I am lucky to be a coach of this squad. It is not a big problem if I stay or not on the bench. It’s a problem for me because my life is to stay on the bench, not to stay on the stand.”

Although he accepted the charge, De Zerbi maintained his belief he had not done anything wrong, saying: “It’s good because it’s finished and we start again.

“I’m used to living in football for 30 years. I have to accept the decisions even if I don’t think they are right. For me it’s not a problem, the problem is to win the game tomorrow. But I consider it not the right decision.

“I think I can’t change and I think I didn’t make mistakes in terms of respect or bad words, but I prefer staying in my place and my place is on the bench.”

Brighton will have Pervis Estupinan and Solly March, who both missed the midweek FA Cup win over Stoke, back available, while Levi Colwill is not yet quite ready to return.

