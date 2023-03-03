Thomas Frank says Brentford are disappointed by leaks about ‘amazing’ Ivan Toney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank says Brentford are disappointed by leaks about ‘amazing’ Ivan Toney

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 3.09pm Updated: March 3 2023, 3.11pm
Ivan Toney was called up for England ahead of the World Cup, but did not make it to Qatar (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Franks shares Ivan Toney’s disappointment over leaks surrounding his hearing on gambling-related charges and reports the striker had trained badly when away with England.

Earlier this week, Toney hit out at the Football Association in an Instagram post over what he perceives to be potential lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.

Toney is reported to be facing a ban of up to six months after being charged with a total of 262 breaches of the FA’s gambling laws that date back to 2017.

Bees frontman Toney had looked a contender for England’s World Cup squad after being called up for the Nations League fixtures. However, despite his consistent Premier League form, he was omitted when Gareth Southgate named his travelling party for Qatar.

Like his player, Frank has also been left less than impressed by the latest developments to a case which first came to light in November.

“The most important (thing) is Ivan. He is amazing in many aspects, the way he copes with pressure, or distraction, and this is of course a bigger one,” Frank said.

“This has been ongoing since November, and yet he just carried on scoring goals, performing for the team, driving the team. it is so remarkable.

“We are 11 games unbeaten (in the Premier League), so I guess that is a decent response.”

Frank told a press conference: “It is like life, sometimes things get thrown at you and you need to deal with it.

“I would say that we share the disappointment of Ivan in terms of the leaks, that is for a confidential case. It surprised us massively.

“The timing of the leaks, just before the World Cup and the March international (England) team (announcement).

“The talk about that there is a potential ban as long as up to six months, that disappoints us.

“Then we (also) share the disappointment that the talk about Ivan trained badly with the England squad. What is that?

Ivan Toney during an England training session
“It is his first time with the England squad and I never met a player who did not want to do everything they can out on the training pitch, that wants to do well to impress the gaffer.

“I can only talk about Ivan what I see out here (on the training pitch) and around the place, he is a fantastic person around the group.

“He has that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of the lowest player to the top players and staff members.

“He has trained well and to me he is clearly number two in England as a striker. He has proven that with the goals and the performances.”

Despite the FA’s investigation, Toney – who has scored 15 goals in all competitions – remains available for selection, with the Bees hosting west London rivals Fulham on Monday night.

Brentford were not in action last weekend because of scheduled opponents Manchester United having reached the Carabao Cup final, which they won with victory over Newcastle at Wembley.

The extra time off has allowed midfielder Frank Onyeka and defender Pontus Jansson to recover from hamstring problems, leaving goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha (ankle) the only absentee.

