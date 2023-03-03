Ruben Selles remains confident Southampton have enough to stave off relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ruben Selles remains confident Southampton have enough to stave off relegation

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 3.17pm
Ruben Selles still believes Southampton can stay up (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruben Selles still believes Southampton can stay up (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ruben Selles remains confident embattled Southampton have enough to stave off relegation despite the humiliating midweek FA Cup exit to Grimsby laying their issues bare.

From managerial decisions to questionable signings, a catalogue of bad calls leaves Saints rock bottom and staring down the barrel of relegation after 11 years in the Premier League.

Selles worked under predecessors Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones before becoming Southampton’s third manager of the season, kicking off his initial caretaker stint with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Chelsea.

But renewed hope quickly faded as relegation rivals Leeds punished a meek performance before Wednesday’s embarrassing 2-1 home loss to League Two side Grimsby in the FA Cup.

“I think it was pretty clear that those two penalties conditioned the rest of the game, and those two situations are clearly situations that we can avoid,” Selles – confirmed as manager for the rest of the season after the Chelsea win – said.

“But there was not only that, also the mentality and the togetherness in the key moments of the game was not there.

“We analyse the game from the football perspective, the things we think we can do better or we should be doing better in that game.

“But we also analyse the game in terms of players’ relations, player-technical staff relations, things that need to be done in a different way and our own way to conduct things.

“So, it has been a period to reflect and I have a feeling that we are stronger now because we take some things seriously.

“I think when you have a defeat like that you need to even overanalyse sometimes, but it was yesterday and now we’re ready to go tomorrow.”

Leicester are the visitors to St Mary’s on Saturday evening, with Brendan Rodgers’ side entering the weekend in 14th and six points better off than bottom-placed Saints.

Che Adams, who is back in contention Saturday, scored a brace as Southampton secured a 2-1 comeback win at the King Power Stadium in August – one of their four away league wins this campaign.

But Saints have been atrocious at home, winning just once at St Mary’s in the league and looking to avoid six straight home defeats for the first time in their history.

Asked if he still believes Saints can stay up, Selles said: “Yeah, absolutely because we knew that it was not a road that we just can take and win every game.

“It was a disappointing performance in Leeds, and also of course a disappointing performance and result in the cup.

“But I understand that you can win or lose football matches. What you need to do is to be strong in your beliefs and to analyse what you want and then to become better.

“We are not going to win every football match, we hope we are not going to lose any football match, but we need to learn from every game and then to move forward every single time.

“I think we have the energy in the dressing room, I still think the dressing room has got enough to stay in the Premier League and we still have a chance to stay. There’s no doubt about it.”

One of the few bright points in a wretched season at St Mary’s has been the performances of summer signing Romeo Lavia.

Among a number of young players brought in from Manchester City, the PA news agency understands the 19-year-old was the subject of an approach by Chelsea earlier in the season and it has been reported that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

On talented Lavia, manager Selles somewhat surprisingly said: “Well, I will say that he’s not impressing me.

“I think he has more football to offer and I expect him to offer more football. He’s not there yet, so he needs to step up and move forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
21
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Ruben Selles still believes Southampton can stay up (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented