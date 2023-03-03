Ryan Edwards issues rallying cry ahead of Jim Goodwin’s first Dundee United game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Edwards issues rallying cry ahead of Jim Goodwin’s first Dundee United game

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 3.45pm
Ryan Edwards feels Jim Goodwin can boost United (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Edwards feels Jim Goodwin can boost United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ryan Edwards has called on embattled Dundee United to draw on memories of their last home clash against Aberdeen as they bid to get Jim Goodwin’s reign off to a positive start.

Saturday night’s eagerly-awaited showdown at Tannadice pits new Terrors boss Goodwin against his old club just five weeks after he was sacked by the Dons.

The last time the two sides met in the City of Discovery five months ago, United had won none of their opening eight cinch Premiership matches and they got off the mark in style by thrashing the Reds 4-0.

The men from Tayside enjoyed a brief upturn after that but they go into their latest match against Aberdeen four points adrift at the bottom of the table on the back of a run of six consecutive defeats that led to the sacking of previous boss Liam Fox last Sunday.

“It’s a big one,” said captain Edwards. “We know there will be a big crowd, as there was last time (against Aberdeen) and it’s obviously a later kick-off so you’d imagine the atmosphere will be a bit more rowdy.

“We can use that to our advantage, as we did last time, because the crowd were really up for it. We weren’t in the best place then either, we were still down there struggling, but we managed to get a good run of results after that, beating Hibs and getting a point at Ross County.

“We need to get on another good run of results and Saturday has to be the first one.”

Edwards was gutted that United were unable to get the required results to keep Fox in his job but he believes the swift appointment of Goodwin can help United in their bid to find improved form.

“It’s all happened really fast,” said Edwards. “We needed something in place after what happened regarding Foxy.

“We’ve got someone experienced and brave enough to take the job in terms of the position we’re in and someone who has the belief in themselves and us to get out of what we’re in at the minute.

“I only hear good things about Jim and Lee (Sharp, who was confirmed on Friday as Goodwin’s assistant).

“This week I think the dressing room is lifted naturally in terms of a new manager coming in.

“People are trying to impress straight away and it’s a new voice, a new face, with the manager and his assistant coming in. As professionals we shouldn’t need that, we should be upbeat every day and every game, but it does happen naturally when a new manager comes in.”

Regarding the sacking of Fox, who had six months in charge, Edwards said: “It’s the players who’ve let him down. We tried to buy into what he was doing but it’s not worked out.

“I’ve spoken to Foxy and told him we take responsibility for what’s happened.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
21
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Ryan Edwards feels Jim Goodwin can boost United (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented