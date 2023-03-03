Graham Potter frustrated by results but insists Chelsea spirits remain high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter frustrated by results but insists Chelsea spirits remain high

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 3.56pm Updated: March 3 2023, 4.37pm
Graham Potter insisted spirits remained high in Chelsea’s camp despite recent struggles (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter insisted spirits remained high in Chelsea’s camp despite recent struggles (Mike Egerton/PA)

Graham Potter admitted to feeling frustration at his team’s failure to turn performances in training into results, but insisted spirits remain high in the Chelsea camp despite their current slump.

Some reports have suggested Potter has two games to save his job, starting with Saturday’s meeting at Stamford Bridge with Premier League strugglers Leeds.

The Blues have not won in the league since beating Crystal Palace on January 15, which was also the last time they scored a goal at home, and slipped 14 points behind the top four with defeat to Tottenham last Sunday.

Performances had started to improve following the club’s £315million outlay in the January transfer window, with the team looking particularly fluent during the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but things have since taken an alarming downturn with losses at Tottenham and at home to bottom-side Southampton.

Potter received a further blow with the confirmation that defender Thiago Silva will miss around six weeks with the knee ligament injury he sustained during the defeat to Spurs.

Nevertheless, the manager said the mood remained good and that the players’ application in training warranted better than their current six-game winless streak.

“That’s the frustrating bit for us, because we’re seeing a lot of positives day to day,” said Potter. “But they haven’t been able to transfer themselves onto the pitch in terms of results. Performances haven’t been as bad as results I would say, but we know the business we’re in and the results we haven’t liked.

“But in terms of daily training, how the spirit is in the players, how the group is coming together, the players are getting stronger, that’s all positive. But it’s hard to talk positives because results aren’t good.

“The spirit in the team is as good as it can be when you’re in a period of results that we’re in. They’ve taken responsibility, they understand where we’re at. We all admit we can do better. The players are honest enough to know that they can do better as well. We’re all fighting but we need to show it on the pitch. It has to manifest in three points.”

Mason Mount
Mason Mount will miss Chelsea’s game against Leeds with an abdominal injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Potter reiterated that contract negotiations with Mason Mount are being handled by the club amid reports that Liverpool are amongst his suitors.

The England midfielder will miss the game against Leeds with an abdominal injury, while Reece James is out with a tight hamstring and captain Cesar Azpilicueta is still recovering from the concussion he suffered in the defeat to Southampton. N’Golo Kante took part in his first full training session on Friday since his hamstring operation in October.

The manager was eager to take responsibility for results that have left his team in 10th in the league and almost certain to miss out on next season’s Champions League, and said he sympathised with supporters’ frustrations following defeat to struggling Saints in their last home outing.

“It’s understandable, fans care,” he added. “It’s an emotion. However that comes out is understandable. We’re hurting as well, but we also know that they are. It’s understandable. We thank them for their support, because it’s been there completely.

“When you lose at home 1-0 to the bottom team, you expect a negative response. They’ve been fair with us, we haven’t been good enough to give them enough to be excited about with the team.

“Every team in the world has moments where they find it difficult, sometimes you have a moment where everything goes well.

“Our job is to fight through it. There’s no other way. Keep working, sticking together, keep fighting through it and believing we can turn it around, and believing that a win is around the corner.”

