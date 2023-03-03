Premier League and PFA renew call for temporary concussion substitutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League and PFA renew call for temporary concussion substitutes

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.01pm
Premier League club doctors have given their support for the trial (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Premier League and the Professional Footballers’ Association have jointly written to football’s lawmakers to express their continued support for the introduction of a temporary concussion substitute trial.

Despite backing from the UK football associations, the International Football Association Board rejected a trial when it met at Wembley during January.

The World Leagues Forum and world players’ union, FIFPRO, had both written to the IFAB calling for a change at its annual general meeting in London on March 4.

Ahead of the IFAB AGM, the Premier League and the PFA have also added to the calls for a review of the decision.

The letter is co-signed by Premier League club doctors, who have given their support for the trial.

PFA head of brain health Dr Adam White said: “This letter, from the players’ union and the Premier League, shows that we are united in our efforts to improve how brain injuries are managed during games.

“At the PFA, we’ve talked to our members. The results of a recent consultation are clear, with nearly 80 per cent of players supporting a trial for temporary concussion substitutes. This feedback reflects what we see as a common-sense next step to prioritise player safety.

“There is a real difficulty when football’s lawmakers prevent us from taking the necessary steps to protect players. We believe it’s a fundamental issue that needs to be addressed.”

Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was controversially allowed to continue following a head injury, before quickly being forced off in his side’s World Cup match against England last November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Supporters of temporary concussion subs say allowing medics more time to assess a player away from the pitch will pick up more concussions and reduce the risk of a concussed player being sent back out to play.

In rejecting the trial, the IFAB said it wanted to keep temporary concussion subs under “active review”, but is focused on strengthening the existing permanent concussion sub protocol, which is being trialled indefinitely in competitions around the world.

World governing body FIFA sees permanent subs as being safer and wants clubs and national teams to follow the ‘suspect and protect’ principle.

There is widespread acceptance that the existing protocol is not being followed properly in all cases, with numerous high-profile examples over the last 12 months of players returning to action when they were patently struggling.

