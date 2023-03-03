Remi Matthews focuses on the present with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Remi Matthews focuses on the present with St Johnstone

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.48pm
St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews (PA)
St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews (PA)

St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews will focus on enjoying the moment rather than think about his future beyond the summer.

Matthews is on loan from Crystal Palace, where his contract expires in the summer.

The 29-year-old has been a regular for Saints this season and is only looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to face Hearts as the Perth side aim to stay in the hunt for a top-six place in the cinch Premiership.

When asked about his future, Matthews said: “I have spoken to people back down the road and at the minute it’s keep playing, keep trying to play as well as I can, keep trying to make every difference to the team. That’s my goal and that’s been my goal since I came.

“I wanted to come here and play as well as I could and finish as high as possible.

“I have been in the game long enough to know in football you never know what’s around the corner.

“I could find myself here, I could find myself abroad, anywhere. I take it day by day, enjoy every day as much as I can and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Matthews was previously at Hamilton on loan for the 2016-17 season from Norwich and then joined Palace in 2021 following spells with Bolton and Sunderland.

He joined the south London club knowing he would be a back-up goalkeeper – he has never played a game for the Eagles – and he has enjoyed regular football in Scotland again, something which could influence his future choices.

“The last couple of years I have not played as much as I wanted,” he said.

“Obviously that was not a choice of my own, but the step I took going to Palace…I knew I wasn’t going to play there.

“It was a different role I had there last year and I really enjoyed it, it was one of the best years I had, but I missed the playing side. Training all week to then not play was tough, so I wanted to go out and play games, wherever that may be.

“To be honest I didn’t think it would be back in Scotland but once the gaffer and club showed a strong bit of interest it was a no-brainer. The last time I was here I really enjoyed it and I wanted to come and do it again.”

