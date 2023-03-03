Boss Emma Hayes likens Chelsea’s performances to stage shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Emma Hayes likens Chelsea’s performances to stage shows

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 5.44pm Updated: March 3 2023, 7.11pm
Emma Hayes will be facing a familiar rival in Arsenal when the pair meet in Sunday’s League Cup final (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Emma Hayes likened her Chelsea team’s preparations to that of a stage performer ahead of their 12th meeting in three years with Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Hayes’ side have knocked the Gunners out of at least one of the major cup competitions in each of the past five seasons, most recently with a 2-0 win in the FA Cup fifth round at Kingsmeadow in February.

They also beat them to the Women’s Super League title by a single point on a dramatic final day last season, and will be looking to get the better of Jonas Eidevall’s team again and take back the League Cup they last won in 2021 at a sold-out Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Hayes has a full squad to pick from, with the exception of Katerina Svitkova who underwent surgery on a knee injury two weeks ago and is expected to be out for “a significant period.”

The manager is looking to add to the 13 major honours she has won since taking over in 2012, but insisted the acquisition of silverware does not occupy her thoughts as she prepares to face a familiar rival.

“I don’t talk about (trophies),” said Hayes. “You (the media) do, you talk about it, which is fair enough. I just think about getting through the training week and preparing players as best as possible.

“It’s felt a lot easier this week to do that because we’ve had everybody there, so we can get everybody fresh and recovered. We’ve trained smart today. Players have taken on tactical detail without disrupting too much of the flow. I thought it was a solid session today.

“If you ask someone who’s going on stage and they’re having to produce the same performance every night, of course the script looks the same. The reality is that that person will notice some differences in their performances or make some changes and adaptations.

Chelsea
Chelsea and Arsenal have become familiar foes in recent seasons (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s the same for us. Yes we know the opponent, but football is fluid in the sense that both teams are always making little adjustments here and there, and you have to keep adapting to that.

“I know from our perspective we’ve had a long time to work on ourselves. We just have to make tweaks when the game starts and adapt.”

Hayes said she expects intensity from her players in their last session before Sunday’s final as competition for places in the south London showpiece becomes fierce.

“They are the worst training sessions (before a final) because it’s hack central,” she added. “The officiating is horrific.  We’ll have a lot of fun at training tomorrow, I’m certain of that.

“We feel pride all of the time representing the badge, that is regardless of anything else. When we put the shirt on, we know we’re representing an entire community. We pride ourselves on the highest standards, no matter the game. That’ll be no different this week.”

The Football Association has confirmed the match is a sell-out for the first time in the competition’s history.

