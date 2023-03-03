Azeem Rafiq accused of being ready to use ‘race card’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Azeem Rafiq accused of being ready to use ‘race card’

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 5.57pm Updated: March 3 2023, 6.05pm
Azeem Rafiq arrives at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing on Friday (James Manning/PA).
Azeem Rafiq arrives at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing on Friday (James Manning/PA).

Azeem Rafiq was accused of being prepared to use the “race card” on the day Michael Vaughan defended himself against a charge he made a racist remark to his former Yorkshire team-mate.

Matthew Wood, a former personal development manager at the Professional Cricketers’ Association, appeared as a witness in defence of Vaughan at a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London on Friday.

In his witness statement Wood, himself an ex-Yorkshire player, said: “In my dealings with Azeem, I was aware of two occasions in which he (directly or indirectly) acknowledged that he would be prepared to use the ‘race card’.

“By that, I understood Azeem to mean that he would make, or allude to, an allegation of racism in bad faith in order to gain an advantage.”

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan gave evidence on Friday (James Manning/PA).

Wood said in his written statement that those two occasions were in 2018, when he and Rafiq spoke about whether the player might be offered a new contract, and in 2019 when Rafiq was in discussions over trying to be accepted on to a level four coaching course.

On the first of those occasions, Wood said in his written statement: “I asked Azeem, ‘And what will you do if Yorkshire don’t offer you a new contract?’ Azeem replied with words to the effect of, ‘I’ll just hit them with the race card’.”

England and Wales Cricket Board lawyer Jane Mulcahy cross-examined Wood and referenced Rafiq’s witness statement, in which Rafiq said Wood’s assertion about the coaching course was “an odd thing to claim”. Mulcahy set out the process by which Rafiq said he had applied for the coaching course.

Mulcahy told the hearing Wood had not made reference to Rafiq ‘using the race card’ when speaking to Yorkshire investigators or the employment tribunal involving Rafiq.

“The reason you didn’t is that Mr Rafiq didn’t play the race card,” she said.

Wood replied: “At the time it wasn’t asked and I wasn’t sure where it was going. My superiors at the PCA knew about Rafiq’s comments and I later added it to my statement.”

In Wood’s second witness statement he recalled a phone call with Rafiq in late 2020, during which he claimed Rafiq said he “never intended for things to get this big”, but that he felt he “had to stick with it now things have got this far”.

Wood said: “I remember asking him, ‘How does this all end Azeem?’ and Azeem replied, ‘Someone has to pay’, to which I said, ‘Pay for what?’ and then Azeem said, ‘I don’t know’.”

Vaughan had earlier told the hearing it was “inconceivable” he had made a racist comment to Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan during a match for Yorkshire in 2009.

He said the whole process was a “terrible look” for cricket.

“If you go through the history of me being a player, I don’t know any time I would have gone on to a pitch and said something to my team-mates that would have put them in a bad state of mind to play cricket,” he said.

Vaughan did apologise for historic tweets he had posted, including one about the directory service 118 118 sent in 2010, and said he had enrolled on an online course to educate himself in 2021 when the historic tweets resurfaced.

Azeem Rafiq arrives for Friday's hearing
Azeem Rafiq arrives for Friday’s hearing (James Manning/PA).

Vaughan also said he had met with Rafiq in November 2021.

“I apologised to Azeem on behalf of Yorkshire because clearly there have been issues,” Vaughan said.

“I’m disgusted with what Azeem Rafiq has had to go through. We had a three- or four-hour discussion, we had fish and chips from (Rafiq’s) shop, they were nice.

“I had 17 years at Yorkshire, I loved every minute. My experience was not the experience that Azeem had and for that I was hugely apologetic.”

Mulcahy pointed out that, at the time of the meeting, Vaughan had nothing to do with Yorkshire.

“When you’ve been a captain you feel you have to stand up to be counted and speak. I used that opportunity to say I’m sorry,” Vaughan replied.

Mulcahy pointed out Vaughan had not made a personal apology, and Vaughan replied: “I can’t apologise for something I don’t recollect saying.”

The lawyer asked why Vaughan had initiated the meeting, if he personally had not done anything wrong.

“I felt it was getting too big, hurting too many people. It’s not been easy for anybody, this,” he said.

“I don’t think this is the right process to deal with a ‘word-versus-word’ process from 14 years ago. Whatever happens this has a terrible look on the game, a real bad look on how cricket has dealt with this situation.”

Vaughan’s witness statement also said the process had had “a profound impact” on him.

“My health and my personal well-being have suffered badly,” he said.

During the hearing Vaughan was asked about his playing career and points when it intersected with those of other players, including fellow respondent Matthew Hoggard.

“It’s like ‘A Question Of Sport’, this,” he joked.

Adil Rashid
England bowler Adil Rashid gave evidence on Thursday (Kieran Cleeves/PA).

Meanwhile, Liz Neto, who was head of HR at Yorkshire, recounted phone conversations with Rashid in her witness statement in which the player “indicated to me he was being pressured to corroborate allegations of racism then being made, even though he didn’t want to”.

“He said to me he had told Mr Rafiq, ‘No matter how many times you tell me I heard it Azeem, I cannot remember hearing it’,” said Neto.

England bowler Rashid gave evidence on Thursday and backed up Rafiq’s allegation about Vaughan’s comment.

“That’s just not what he said to me,” Neto said under cross-examination. “He told me on more than one occasion that he couldn’t remember it.”

Vaughan’s lawyer Christopher Stoner KC had earlier criticised the thoroughness of the ECB’s investigation and the governing body’s failure to contact other players involved in the match, the umpires or a Sky camera operator whose footage formed part of the evidence.

Vaughan’s solicitor Paul Lunt later revealed his firm had contacted five of the other six players on the Yorkshire team that day, all of whom had confirmed they had not heard the comment.

The CDC hearing was called after the ECB charged Vaughan, six other individuals and Yorkshire as a club in June last year, in relation to allegations first publicly aired by Rafiq in 2020.

Five of those individuals – Hoggard, John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah – are having charges against them heard in their absence after they opted not to engage with the process.

The other individual – Gary Ballance – has admitted a charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language, while Yorkshire have admitted four charges, including one that it “failed to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language at Yorkshire over a prolonged period”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
21
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Azeem Rafiq arrives at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing on Friday (James Manning/PA).
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented