Hibernian boss hopes to honour Ron Gordon memory with ‘trophies in the cabinet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hibernian boss hopes to honour Ron Gordon memory with ‘trophies in the cabinet’

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 6.05pm
Ron Gordon died last week (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ron Gordon died last week (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Lee Johnson is intent on honouring the memory of late owner Ron Gordon by leading Hibernian to silverware.

The Easter Road club are mourning the loss of the US-based businessman who died from cancer last week at the age of 68.

Johnson, facing the media on Friday for the first time since his trusty chairman’s passing, explained how he is determined to ensure the tragedy has a galvanising effect on Hibs going forward.

“It’s been a shock for most, myself included,” said the manager. “Even though I knew the severity of the situation, I was still shocked because I saw Ron just a few days earlier in great spirits, and I think that sums him up, that charisma, that fight to carry on.

“It’s been a tough spell, we’re all grieving, there’s no doubt about that. He was our owner, our leader, and for me on a personal level he was fantastic.

“Who motivates the motivator? It was Ron. In bad spells, it’s important you have honest, robust conversations but it’s also important you feel the support and care.

“That was really strong between myself and Ron and his family. Naturally our thoughts move straight towards the Gordon family and anybody who was in Ron’s life a long time. At the same time, I feel an added power to continue that legacy that Ron wanted to put trophies in the cabinet.”

Johnson felt Gordon’s “enthusiasm” helped make him a force for good both at Hibs and within the wider Scottish football environment, where he became a prominent figure in recent seasons.

“There is a saying in football that as a manager it’s not just about picking a club, it’s about picking an owner,” said the Easter Road boss. “It was really important early in the interview process that I felt a connection with the owner and the family, and I really did feel that.

“His work was always honest and pure. The work he’s done in terms of the TV deals, trying to drive and strive for more for the Scottish game, has been key.

“People feed off that kind of enthusiasm. He was a successful businessman built on intelligence and knowledge but also on charisma and character.

“On and off the pitch, I genuinely believe that we’re moving in the right direction. That’s my frustration, that Ron hasn’t got to see enough of his efforts bear fruit.

“Our fans have been absolutely top notch from day one and this is another big landmark on our journey that gives us even more of a cause, more of a spirit and more of a story to fight and be unified.”

Long-serving Hibs defender Paul Hanlon praised Gordon’s people skills.

“He was so approachable,” said the centre-back. “Any time he was in the country, he’d be here at the training ground or around on matchdays.

“You’d see him. It wasn’t a case of him being hidden away up in boardrooms and nobody saw him or spoke to him. He was always around the players, having a laugh, showing his face and showing his support.

“He was the first to tell you if you were doing well and that’s nice to hear from an owner. You see him as a businessman who owns the football club but he was a real people person who was desperate for everyone to do well. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
21
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Ron Gordon died last week (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented