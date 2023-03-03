Crouch brace remembered and Roy stars for England – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association March 3 2023, 6.15pm England’s Peter Crouch, left, celebrates scoring (Sean Dempsey/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3. Football England remembered a Peter Crouch brace. A @petercrouch double! 👏The former #ThreeLions striker's goals help us beat Egypt 3-1 #OnThisDay in 2010. pic.twitter.com/H3oIRCLKh7— England (@England) March 3, 2023 Clubs did their bit to raise awareness. Watford FC are delighted to support #IWD2023, with awareness matchdays at this weekend’s men’s and women’s fixtures. 💛#embraceequity | #EFLTogether— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 3, 2023 We are marking World Wildlife Day by removing the wolf from our crest and highlighting how empty a #WorldWithoutNature would be.📰🌍— Wolves (@Wolves) March 3, 2023 Aston Villa is once again proud to show support for #WorldWildlifeDay.A #WorldWithoutNature is incomplete, just like our badge is today. 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 3, 2023 This #WorldWildlifeDay, we’re banding together with brands and sports teams around the globe to raise awareness of a #WorldWithoutNature by removing nature from our logo. #CPFC | @wwf pic.twitter.com/FuJttNTyNB— Crystal Palace F.C Women (@cpfc_w) March 3, 2023 #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/hTJzQRbQqH— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) March 3, 2023 Our world – like our logo – is empty without nature. 🟠This #WorldWildlifeDay, we are joining global brands and sports teams to highlight a #WorldWithoutNature by removing it from our logo.#hcafc | @WWF pic.twitter.com/Apk9ecKaLi— Hull City (@HullCity) March 3, 2023 Cricket Jason Roy starred in Bangladesh. A magnificent 💯 from the England opener! #BANvENG | 📝: https://t.co/NuMyCOBOyO pic.twitter.com/NLTheJJO8n— ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2023 Before Sam Curran piled in with quick runs and wickets. Anyone know what Sam Curran had for breakfast?Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/X7EiAORxtH— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2023 Australia reached the World Test Championship final by beating India. #WTC23 Final bound 🏆Congratulations Australia. See you in June! 👋 pic.twitter.com/H2YdaWPzYV— ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2023 Kevin Pietersen had an audience with India’s Prime Minister. An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9gEe3e1wwV— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 3, 2023 Darts Michael van Gerwen marches on. Thank you Exeter, delighted with back to back wins in the Premier League. Now it’s straight in the car to get ready for Minehead. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/rdE4CuNlpP— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 3, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close