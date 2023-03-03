Crouch brace remembered and Roy stars for England – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3.

Football

England remembered a Peter Crouch brace.

Clubs did their bit to raise awareness.

Watford FC are delighted to support #IWD2023, with awareness matchdays at this weekend’s men’s and women’s fixtures. 💛#embraceequity | #EFLTogether — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 3, 2023

We are marking World Wildlife Day by removing the wolf from our crest and highlighting how empty a #WorldWithoutNature would be. 📰🌍 — Wolves (@Wolves) March 3, 2023

Aston Villa is once again proud to show support for #WorldWildlifeDay. A #WorldWithoutNature is incomplete, just like our badge is today. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 3, 2023

This #WorldWildlifeDay, we’re banding together with brands and sports teams around the globe to raise awareness of a #WorldWithoutNature by removing nature from our logo. #CPFC | @wwf pic.twitter.com/FuJttNTyNB — Crystal Palace F.C Women (@cpfc_w) March 3, 2023

Our world – like our logo – is empty without nature. 🟠 This #WorldWildlifeDay, we are joining global brands and sports teams to highlight a #WorldWithoutNature by removing it from our logo.#hcafc | @WWF pic.twitter.com/Apk9ecKaLi — Hull City (@HullCity) March 3, 2023

Cricket

Jason Roy starred in Bangladesh.

Before Sam Curran piled in with quick runs and wickets.

Anyone know what Sam Curran had for breakfast? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/X7EiAORxtH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2023

Australia reached the World Test Championship final by beating India.

Kevin Pietersen had an audience with India’s Prime Minister.

An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9gEe3e1wwV — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 3, 2023

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marches on.

Thank you Exeter, delighted with back to back wins in the Premier League. Now it’s straight in the car to get ready for Minehead. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/rdE4CuNlpP — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 3, 2023