Neil Gourley claims 1500m silver as GB win three medals at European Indoors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Neil Gourley claims 1500m silver as GB win three medals at European Indoors

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 7.33pm
Neil Gourley won silver in the men 1500 metres at the European Indoor Championships (AP).
Neil Gourley won silver in the men 1500 metres at the European Indoor Championships (AP).

Neil Gourley struck silver as Great Britain opened their medal account on the second day of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Gourley finished a close second to Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500 metres, while sprinter Daryll Neita and middle-distance runner Melissa Courtney-Bryant both collected bronzes.

Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen held off the Scot in the home straight to win in a new championship record of three minutes 33.95 seconds.

Gourley, who clocked 3mins 34.23secs, told BBC Sport: “He’s one of the best ever to do this so it was always going to be really hard to come up against someone like that.

“I believed I could do it. I put myself in the right places and just didn’t quite have it. I got beaten by someone who is better and I’ve got to take it on the chin.”

George Mills finished 11th after falling in the opening stages of the race and getting back to his feet.

Neita was among the favourites to win women’s 60m gold, but Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji triumphed in a new championship record of 7.00s.

Poland’s Ewa Swodboda took silver in 7.09, with Neita three hundredths of a second slower in third.

“It’s always amazing to bring a medal home, but I’m not particularly happy with this result,” said Neita.

Daryll Neita had to settle for bronze as Mujinga Kambundji took 60m gold
Daryll Neita had to settle for bronze as Mujinga Kambundji took 60m gold (Francisco Seco/AP).

“I just feel I would have liked more from myself, but it’s a bronze medal and I’ve got to be grateful.”

Courtney-Bryant had earlier claimed Britain’s first medal with bronze in the women’s 3,000m.

“I got myself in bit of a rubbish position at the start, but I said stay patient and be calm and just work my way up,” said Courtney-Bryant.

“I know I’m in really good shape and I just had to push on.”

Courtney-Bryant finished behind German pair Hanna Klein and Konstanze Klosterhalfen in 8:41.19. Hannah Nuttall was fifth with a personal best of 8:46.30.

Holly Mills was sixth as Belgium’s Nafi Thiam set a new pentathlon world record of 5,500 points.

Laura Muir, chasing a fifth European Indoor career gold, won her heat to reach the women’s 1500m final on Sunday where she will joined by Ellie Baker and Katie Snowden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
21
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Neil Gourley won silver in the men 1500 metres at the European Indoor Championships (AP).
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented