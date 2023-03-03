Ten-man Arbroath hold Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ten-man Arbroath hold Hamilton

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 9.53pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent off but his side drew with Hamilton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent off but his side drew with Hamilton (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ten-man Arbroath held off Hamilton as their crunch battle at the bottom of the Scottish Championship ended 0-0.

The visitors had to play with a numerical disadvantage for 73 minutes after Ricky Little was sent off for denying Jean-Pierre Tiehi a goalscoring opportunity.

Manager Dick Campbell was also sent off after the break, but goalkeeper Derek Gaston made a number of impressive saves to earn his side a point.

He saved from Connor Smith just before the break and then kept out Reghan Tumilty’s effort in the second half as bottom-club Arbroath stayed a point below their ninth-placed opponents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
23
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
The A9 is closed between Dunblane and Greenloaning. Image: Google Maps
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent off but his side drew with Hamilton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
I’ve gone through the phrase ‘fine-tooth comb’ with a fine-toothed comb
Ian Campbell questioned the red card call for Ricky Little's late challenge. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell hits back at Ricky Little red card call as ten-man…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest
Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: If I'd got off to a bad start with St Johnstone it…
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dick Campbell and Ricky Little sent…
Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
6
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent off but his side drew with Hamilton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented