Ten-man Arbroath hold Hamilton By Press Association March 3 2023, 9.53pm Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent off but his side drew with Hamilton (Andrew Milligan/PA) Ten-man Arbroath held off Hamilton as their crunch battle at the bottom of the Scottish Championship ended 0-0. The visitors had to play with a numerical disadvantage for 73 minutes after Ricky Little was sent off for denying Jean-Pierre Tiehi a goalscoring opportunity. Manager Dick Campbell was also sent off after the break, but goalkeeper Derek Gaston made a number of impressive saves to earn his side a point. He saved from Connor Smith just before the break and then kept out Reghan Tumilty's effort in the second half as bottom-club Arbroath stayed a point below their ninth-placed opponents.