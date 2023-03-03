Anthony Watson reveals he visualised his try against Wales before the match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthony Watson reveals he visualised his try against Wales before the match

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.02pm
Anthony Watson scored a crucial try for England in round three of the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Watson scored a crucial try for England in round three of the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Anthony Watson has revealed he visualised the precise details of his classy finish against Wales during the build-up to England’s Guinness Six Nations victory in Cardiff.

Watson’s first England start in two years was decorated with a crucial 19th-minute try that saw him gather Alex Dombandt’s long pass and leap into the corner, touching down while in mid-air.

It was a sweet moment for the 29-year-old Leicester wing after a serious knee injury, followed by minor calf, hamstring and thigh niggles, placed his career on hold upon returning from the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

Anthony Watson produces his acrobatic finish against Wales
Anthony Watson produces his acrobatic finish against Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Remarkably, he envisioned his comeback score during one of the 20-minute meditation-like sessions that he has scheduled into his match-day preparation for almost a decade.

“I was pretty nervous before the game. It felt like a long journey back – almost felt like a first cap,” Watson said.

“I don’t really judge my quality of games by tries but to be able to score in the corner was nice and something I had spent a lot of the week visualising.

“It’s weird how it happened exactly how I had pictured it. It was literally in that corner because I was playing on the left wing and it was finishing with the ball in my right hand in that kind of style.

Anthony Watson was making his first start for England in two years
Anthony Watson was making his first start for England in two years (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The power of visualisation is so important, I have scored tries when it has ended up exactly how I had it in my head.

“Visualisation is how I try to calm myself down before games. I go into lot of detail with it, it depends on what comes into my head at the time.

“It starts off with just what it would look like from a bird’s eye view and then what it would feel like for me.

“It puts me in good stead for what lies ahead and calms me. Those periods of visualisation are the only time I think about the game. I do it on my own and if you saw me doing it you would probably think I look crazy!

“It’s a common thing to do now. There’s greater respect for the power of mental techniques to prepare for games. Everyone is different, it will be useful for some people and completely useless for others.

“I find it really helpful in terms of blocking out periods to think about the game and that allows me to be chilled out and do whatever I want to do outside of that.”

Watson works with Don Macpherson and among the renowned British mind coach’s former clients was Brazilian Formula One great Ayrton Senna.

“Don said that Ayrton Senna’s mind was in the corner ahead while his body was on the current corner,” Watson said.

“That was something that resonated with me about trying to be one step ahead, trying to see a break before there is a break and being anticipatory for things that might happen.”

