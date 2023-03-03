Brendan Rodgers seeks the ‘new manager effect’ after four years with Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers seeks the ‘new manager effect’ after four years with Leicester

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.32pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers marked four years in charge last weekend. (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers marked four years in charge last weekend. (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits he must find the new manager bounce at Leicester in the summer.

The former Celtic chief marked four years at the Foxes on Sunday and wants to ensure the club does not go stale.

He lost his 200th game in charge on Tuesday – a shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Blackburn – and takes Leicester to Southampton on Saturday.

They are three points above the Premier League drop zone and Rodgers knows the Foxes need to freshen up after this year’s relegation battle.

He said: “There are improvements we need to make across the board, on the field and off the field. Also, when you’ve been at a club for a period of time, once I get to the summer it will be four-and-a-half years, you near enough have to take on the mantra of a new manager.

“You’ve got to come in and act like I did when I first came in and reset all the values and the conditions of our work. They’re still very strong but I would say we will have more players coming in over the course of the summer.

“You have to, when you’re at a club for a period of time, come in with that new manager effect. That will be the idea over the course of the season. But way before that, we have a big job to do now.”

Leicester and West Ham are the only sides in the bottom seven yet to change their manager this season – with Saturday’s hosts Saints currently on their third boss of the campaign.

Rodgers has been backed by chairman and owner Khun Top and knows the importance of stability.

“I’m thankfully and grateful my work previously has been recognised and we can work closely together even when it’s not good,” he said.

“That’s when you see your board and the people who support you, when it’s not going so well. I’m grateful the club have trusted my work and expect me to see us through.

“Hopefully my experience has counted for some as well. In the modern game you see a lot of changes, it happens all the time for various reasons, but you just have to continue with your work.

“We have shown when we work well it’s fantastic, when it’s not going so well you stay together, show solidarity and look to come through that.”

