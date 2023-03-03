Let’s just keep going – Steve Cooper reaffirms commitment to Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Let’s just keep going – Steve Cooper reaffirms commitment to Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.34pm
Steve Cooper is not interested in speculation linking him with a summer exit (Tim Goode/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has rubbished speculation linking him with a summer exit.

Cooper has done an impressive job at the City Ground, taking the club from the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship to Premier League promotion and they are in with a good chance of staying up his season, despite having to completely rebuild the squad.

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting several other clubs are eyeing him up, but he insists he is fully committed to the club.

“Nottingham Forest means everything to me and this job I do from the day I walked in to where we are at now,” he said.

“The only thing that is important, apart from my family, in my life is this football club. That’s where I am at.

“I don’t even want to talk about it, to be honest. I don’t even think any of it is true.

“The most important thing at this moment in time is – and it always has been – this football club and trying to win the next game. I don’t really want to say much more than that, because it ends up being about one person.

“There’s a greater good here, and that’s the club succeeding. Last year was one part. We’re trying to have the next chapter now. That’s the most important thing, just really committing to this journey and trying to make it a positive one.

“I’m just so proud and honoured to be here. I’ve never been part of something as together in all of my life, but I’m just a part of it. Let’s just keep going.”

Cooper, who signed a new contract in October, has always bought into the club’s history and embraced the challenges that previous managers had struggled with.

And he says the club’s success is far more important than his own.

“I’ve felt it from the start. Signing the contract is maybe a more high-profile thing, but bumping into a supporter in the street will be as important to me,” he said.

“I will never worry about my individual situation. I never think about myself. I just don’t. Our club is about the togetherness and the belonging of everybody.

“It’s just not something that crosses my mind. What I do know is how important this club is to me and my family, and how I’m responsible for just not letting anybody down.

“Obviously we’re all trying to succeed, but what motivates me is not letting anybody down, because everyone has just been so good to me – both in and out of the club. You just want to do good by people.

“I don’t want any days off, I don’t want any time not living and breathing Nottingham Forest, because that’s how important it is to me.

“Away from my family, it’s the only thing in my life. It’s the only thing I want.

