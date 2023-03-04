‘No fear’ for Stephen Robinson as St Mirren look to shock Celtic once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No fear’ for Stephen Robinson as St Mirren look to shock Celtic once again

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 9.01am
Same again for St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Same again for St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Robinson will not deviate from his usual St Mirren game plan when cinch Premiership leaders Celtic visit Paisley on Sunday.

The Buddies remain the only domestic team to beat the league leaders this season, with an eyebrow-raising 2-0 home win in September.

St Mirren subsequently lost 4-0 in the league and 5-1 in the Scottish Cup at Parkhead against Ange Postecoglou’s side, who sit top of the table and are fresh from their deserved 2-1 Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden Park last Sunday.

However, St Mirren boss Robinson believes that sticking to his usual approach will offer his side a better chance of a positive result.

The Northern Irishman said: “It is the same gameplan as every week.

“We have to be hard to break down, very disciplined where we press, we encourage players to play in certain areas of the pitch. It’s no different.

“You just have to be five, 10 per cent better at what you do.

“I think that is a lesson I have learned. When you go to some of the bigger sides, you change shape, change personnel, to cope with them but ultimately you are not playing your 100 per cent system or team.

“You are tweaking things to adjust to them but for me, the best way to go about it is to go with the system you are very good at which has been relatively successful with the squad of players you have got.

“We go with a game plan, one we are well versed in. We have a lot of respect but not any kind of fear.”

