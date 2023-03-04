Thomas Frank prioritising performance as Bees seek fine margins against Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank prioritising performance as Bees seek fine margins against Fulham

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 9.04am
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants his side to focus on performances (John Walton/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants his side to focus on performances (John Walton/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feels small margins will prove the difference as his look to extend their unbeaten Premier League run.

The Bees hosts west London rivals Fulham on Monday night having not lost in the past 11 league games, a run stretching back to late October.

Frank, though, maintains it is more about staying focused on delivering the consistent displays which have seen them climb up into the top half of the table.

“I don’t speak about winning or losing – I speak about performing well,” the Brentford boss said.

“I am speaking about if we do our job and we perform well, then we will have a good chance to win.

“Of course, it’s the Premier League – the greatest and most difficult league in the world. The margins are so small.

“Speaking about our opponent on Monday, historically, they are a bigger club than us and they are above us in the table right now, but we know and believe in ourselves that we have a good chance of winning.

“I try to keep reinforcing the right messages in terms of the performance aspect.

“We constantly need to work hard – that’s the key thing. We can’t be complacent or think it will come by itself, those are the things I try to reinforce constantly.”

Fulham have impressed on their return to the Premier League, sitting seventh as they head into the next round of fixtures.

The Bees were beaten 3-2 at Craven Cottage in August, when a last-minute goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic settled what had been an entertaining first Premier League encounter between the two rival clubs.

Frank is expecting another “feisty” encounter with their west London neighbours at the Gtech Community Stadium under the floodlights on Monday evening.

“I am really looking forward to it and I know our fans are looking forward to it,” the Brentford boss said at a press conference.

“My experiences of our games against Fulham are that they are feisty and very good games.

“It is two teams who want to press with intensity and work very hard. Hopefully we can edge it.”

Frank feels the fact both clubs are now competing well away from the relegation zone deserves acknowledgement.

“What a moment in Fulham’s history, and our history, to face each other in the best league in the world, with both teams in the top half (of the table),” he said.

“I am pleased about that, and also for Fulham because it just gives the game a little more bite to the game.”

