Morecambe impress Derek Adams as they take a point off Bolton

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 4.01pm
Derek Adams felt his side deserved their point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derek Adams felt his side deserved their point (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised his side’s performance as they picked up a deserved point against promotion-chasing Bolton at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrimps, who started the day out of the relegation zone on goal difference, produced a rare clean sheet as they kept Ian Evatt’s side at bay with a solid display, putting a dent in the Trotters’ automatic promotion hopes in the process.

Adams said: “I thought we played some really good stuff and pushed Bolton all the way. I think we had the better of the chances with a number of clear-cut opportunities that we failed to take and we limited Bolton to very few efforts on goal.

“We pressed them high, didn’t allow them to pass the ball and we broke off them a few times because of that.

“I thought we attacked well throughout the 90 minutes but over the afternoon it was a pleasing point against a top team.”

For Evatt, early missed chances were costly.

He said: “We had a great early chance for Shola Shoretire but didn’t take it and that proved to be a big moment in the game.

“We had a good couple of counter-attacks that we didn’t take advantage of and were really dominant at the start of the second half as well. But you have to score in those good spells because the longer the game goes on the more difficult it becomes as they put bodies behind the ball knowing a point is a great result for them.

“It’s another point gained in the grand scheme of things and if you can’t win the game you have to make sure you don’t lose it.

“It’s been a really tough time for the players with a lot of games and we haven’t been able to do much work on the training field and that has been highlighted over the last couple of weeks.”

Shoretire had Bolton’s best chance on seven minutes and Connor Ripley made good saves from Dion Charles and Dan Nlundlulu before Connor Bradley blazed over from a good opening just before the break.

At the other end Morecambe saw Cole Stockton hook a volley wide and Jensen Weir caught in two minds as he ran free on goal but then checked his run.

Farrend Rawson headed over from a good Ash Hunter cross before Weir threatened late on in the game with a shot that was tipped away by James Trafford.

