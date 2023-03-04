Gianni Infantino admits ‘learning process’ after OneLove armband row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gianni Infantino admits ‘learning process’ after OneLove armband row

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 5.04pm
Gianni Infantino says all sides involved in the armbands row have lessons to learn
Gianni Infantino says all sides involved in the armbands row have lessons to learn

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says all sides have lessons to learn from the armband row at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and is confident there will be “a solution” in time for this year’s women’s finals in Australia and New Zealand.

England and Wales were threatened with unlimited sporting sanctions on the day of their opening matches in Qatar if their captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale wore the ‘OneLove’ anti-discrimination armbands, starting at a yellow card for the skippers.

The bands are part of a wider year-long campaign which began last September, but would have sent out a particularly strong message in Qatar where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Harry Kane pictured wearing the OneLove armband in a Nations League match last September
Harry Kane pictured wearing the OneLove armband in a Nations League match last September

FIFA faced criticism for appearing to bow to local sensitivities, while the seven European nations competing in Qatar who had intended to wear the bands were criticised for backing down to FIFA’s threats.

Infantino said at a press conference following the International Football Association Board (IFAB) annual general meeting in London: “We all went through a learning process.

“What we will try to do better this time is to search for a dialogue with everyone involved – the captains, the federations, the players, FIFA – to capture the different sensitivities and see what can be done in order to express a position, a value or a feeling that somebody has in a positive way, without hurting anyone else.

“We are looking for dialogue and we will have a solution in place well before the Women’s World Cup.”

England Women captain Leah Williamson said last month she hoped to be able to wear the OneLove armband at this summer’s tournament.

England's Leah Williamson wearing the OneLove armband during an Arnold Clark Cup match against South Korea last month
England's Leah Williamson wearing the OneLove armband during an Arnold Clark Cup match against South Korea last month

“Obviously, you hope it’s not a last-minute call once we get there but it’s something we want to do all year round,” she said.

“(The World Cup) is a great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much, so I hope it’s the same.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Saturday: “We all had a lot to learn out of Qatar. I’m not pointing a finger at anyone in particular.

“We are determined that we don’t have that going into the summer.

“We’ve actually been speaking for a few weeks about how we avoid that situation and how we reach a position. I do think it’s important that players have an opportunity to have their voices heard. How that comes true, there are a number of different ways to look at. But we’ve started the conversation, we’ll see where we get to.”

Asked whether there was now an openness from FIFA to listen, Bullingham said: “Yes, I think so.”

