Nathan Thompson own goal gifts Sheffield Wednesday victory against Peterborough

Sheffield Wednesday added to their record-breaking unbeaten run in Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win against Peterborough at Hillsborough.

The first big chance of the afternoon fell to Wednesday when Barry Bannan’s low driven corner found Josh Windass, but his effort came crashing back off the bar.

It was a hotly contested first 45, with Aden Flint and Bannan going into the book for the home side, but neither team could find an opener.

The Owls started the second period with two opportunities in quick succession for Flint and Windass, but both were kept out by keeper Will Norris.

The winner came in the 60th minute after Jaden Brown’s low cross took a deflection off defender Nathan Thompson and the ball squirmed into the net.

Peterborough almost responded instantly when Kwame Poku was played through on goal, but Brown recovered brilliantly to stop him from getting the shot away.

The home side held on to make it 21 games without defeat in the league, while maintaining their three-point gap at the top.