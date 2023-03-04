Grimsby brought down to earth by League Two high-fliers Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby were handed a Sky Bet League Two reality check as Carlisle boosted their automatic promotion push with a 2-0 victory over the FA Cup quarter-finalists at Brunton Park.

Seventy-two hours after a 2-1 giant-killing of Premier League Southampton, Paul Hurst’s heroes were brought back to earth.

Hurst retained only four players from his starting side against Saints but for 36 minutes they matched Paul Simpson’s high-flying Cumbrians.

George Lloyd forced a fine save from Tomas Holy and Otis Khan curled another effort fractionally wide before two goals in eight minutes sank the Mariners.

On-loan Leeds prospect Alfie McCalmont curled in his second goal in three games after Alex Hunt was caught in possession.

Paul Simpson’s side, whose win lifted them up to second, doubled their advantage after 44 minutes.

Jordan Gibson’s first league goal since last October and his third of the campaign was a sweet low drive beyond Max Crocombe’s reach.

Grimsby took 4,300 fans to the south coast; this time 428 diehards were denied a consolation goal when Lloyd’s 77th-minute header hit a post.