Mark Robins enjoys return to Huddersfield as Coventry run riot

Mark Robins returned to haunt Huddersfield as his Coventry side boosted their promotion bid with a 4-0 win in the Championship.

The Sky Blues boss – who took charge of the Terriers for 18 months after first leaving Coventry in 2013 – enjoyed a happy return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

In-form marksman Viktor Gyokeres notched a double as he took his season tally to 17 league goals.

A Gustavo Hamer strike separated the Swede’s brace, with the midfielder netting against Huddersfield for the second time this season.

And the influential Gyokeres added an assist to his imperious display, teeing up Tyler Walker for a stoppage-time fourth.

In the process, Coventry extended their unbeaten run to six games and recorded a third consecutive away clean sheet.

And the Sky Blues closed the gap on the play-offs to three points in an early present for Robins, who marks six years since his return to the club on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Terriers dropped to the foot of the table as they fell to a second 4-0 defeat in a row under new boss Neil Warnock.

The hosts started brightly and nearly opened the scoring inside two minutes but Matthew Lowton failed to direct his header beyond Ben Wilson.

Coventry gradually grew into the game thanks to an instrumental Gyokeres, who provided two assists in a 2-0 win against Huddersfield in January.

And the forward was soon rewarded for his early promise with a goal shortly after the half-hour mark.

Michal Helik miscued his attempted back-pass and a pressuring Gyokeres was on hand to pounce before lifting a delicate dink over Nicholas Bilokapic.

Despite the setback, the Terriers finished the half strongly and came close to finding an equaliser through academy graduate Scott High.

A Huddersfield corner fell invitingly for the 23-year-old, but his effort flashed agonisingly wide of the top corner.

The hosts’ failure to find a leveller was punished soon after the restart by a quickfire Coventry double.

Hamer, who had not scored since the meeting between the two clubs in January, ended his six-game goal drought with a fierce strike from an acute angle.

And the Brazilian then turned provider four minutes later when he threaded the prolific Gyokeres through and he made no mistake in finishing beyond Bilokapic for the second time in the afternoon – a fifth goal in his last four games.

Warnock turned to his bench in an attempt to rouse a late fightback, but Jordan Rhodes’ best efforts were fruitless in a dismal Huddersfield display.

Gyokeres came close to completing a hat-trick when Tom Lees cleared off the goal-line, but the Swede still secured an assist when he teed up Walker for a tap-in.