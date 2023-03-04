Tranmere hit back to earn point at home to relegation-threatened Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool earned what could prove to be a vital point in their battle to avoid relegation from League Two with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Rovers enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with Harvey Saunders and Josh Hawkes both having good opportunities to open the scoring.

But it was the visitors who took the lead just before the break through Callum Cooke and they could have doubled that advantage moments later but for Joe Murphy in the Rovers goal.

The home side went in search of an equaliser in the second half but it was Pool who created the better opportunities with Joe Grey and Daniel Kemp both coming close.

Tranmere were given a lifeline in the 68th minute when Harvey Saunders was brought down in the box and Josh Hawkes stepped up to slot home his second spot-kick in a week.

Both teams could have snatched all three points late on but it was Hartlepool who came closest to winning it at the death when Kemp headed wide with the goal gaping.