Barrow firmly in play-off hunt thanks to win at Walsall

Billy Waters’ ninth goal of the season earned Barrow a third 1-0 victory in four games as they beat Walsall to move within four points of the play-offs.

Waters’ first-half strike ended Walsall’s run of six successive draws to further damage the Saddlers’ own fading top-seven hopes.

Barrow began brightly as Jake Young sprinted unchallenged into the area but his shot from a tight angle was saved by Owen Evans.

The visitors led on 22 minutes as Waters controlled Ben Whitfield’s deflected shot 12 yards out and lashed into the roof of the net.

The Bluebirds had chances to double the lead before half-time but Young ended another solo run by firing wide and Waters’ half-volley on the stretch flew over.

Barrow twice went close after the break as Sam McClelland’s header was acrobatically hooked off the line by Tom Knowles and Rory Feely’s glancing header was inches off target.

Robbie Willmott wasted Walsall’s best chance by badly miscuing a volley, although Barrow keeper Paul Farman had to make a fine late save from Isaac Hutchinson to preserve the points.