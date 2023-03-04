Salford hit back to claim a deserved victory against Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford tightened their grip on a play-off spot after recovering from a first-half deficit to earn a fully-merited 3-1 victory over Newport.

Harry Charsley struck his first Newport goal following a January transfer from Port Vale, angling a drive across goalkeeper Alex Cairns, to give the visitors a 29th-minute advantage against the run of play.

Salford had dominated the opening stages, with Ethan Galbraith and Ibou Touray both testing Joe Day inside the opening five minutes.

Day touched Louie Barry’s point-blank header onto the crossbar and parried Conor McAleny’s close-range shot to preserve Newport’s lead.

But the dam burst in first-half stoppage time when Callum Hendy collected Elliot Watt’s ball over the top to poke a finish into the right corner.

Hendry was instrumental in the second goal 52 seconds after the restart, inviting substitute McAleny forwards with a flick near the left touchline.

McAleny, introduced in place of defender Richard Nartey after 39 minutes, advanced to flash a shot home to Day’s left from 18 yards for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Newport were offered hope when seven added minutes were signalled, but it was Salford, who climb one position to sixth, who made the most of the extra time as Matt Smith headed home Watt’s corner to seal the hosts’ first home win in three attempts.