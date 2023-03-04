Cheltenham beat Fleetwood thanks to Alfie May strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie May’s stunning volley was enough to earn Cheltenham a vital 1-0 win over in-form Fleetwood in League One.

The battling Robins had failed to score in their previous three home games, but they ended the drought in fine style as May crashed an unstoppable drive past Jay Lynch from just inside the penalty area after 56 minutes.

His strike proved enough to lift his side four points clear of the relegation zone.

Cheltenham had shaded the first half, with Ryan Broom firing just wide after Aidan Keena’s pass in the 30th minute.

Liam Sercombe forced Lynch into a save, but Carlos Mendes Gomes shot wide from a good position for the visitors just before the break.

Three minutes after May’s strike, Jayden Stockley lifted an effort over the bar at the other end.

Fleetwood, who had won four and drawn one of their previous five league outings, went close a leveller again when Jack Marriott rolled a shot just past the right post 10 minutes from the end.

May nearly added a second in time added on, but Cheltenham had done enough for their second win in their last 12 league games.