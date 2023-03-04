Micah Obiero stars as Wealdstone boost play-off hopes with Altrincham rout By Press Association March 4 2023, 5.27pm Wealdstone took on Altrincham (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Micah Obiero’s first-half brace boosted Wealdstone’s push for a play-off place as they thrashed Altrincham 4-0. Obiero’s double was added to by Corie Andrews and Alex Dyer as the hosts bounced back from their 5-0 midweek mauling at Halifax to move within six points of the National League’s top seven. Obiero gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead when he headed in Brooklyn Ilunga’s left-wing cross. Altrincham striker Regan Linney was sent clear on goal three minutes later but he was denied an equaliser by home goalkeeper Sam Howes. Obiero added a second on the half-hour mark when he slotted in from close range. Andrews headed home from an Ilunga corner two minutes into the second period and Dyer wrapped things up in stoppage time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close