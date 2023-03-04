Late show for County as they grab a point at Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County needed a last-gasp equaliser from Macaulay Langstaff to claim a point in a 1-1 draw with Bromley at Hayes Lane.

County began the day on top of the National League table but went behind in the 19th minute when keeper Tiernan Brooks was adjudged to have committed a foul and Adam Marriott converted the penalty.

The visitors looked set to be frustrated in their efforts to get back on level terms but in injury time Ruben Rodrigues sent Langstaff clean through and he finished with aplomb.

There was still time for Langstaff to have a big penalty shout waved away as County chased an unlikely winner.