Promotion-chasing Derby let slip two-goal lead against Shrewsbury

Derby’s automatic promotion hopes were dented as Shrewsbury came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in League One.

Haydon Roberts and David McGoldrick scored as the Rams took a 2-0 lead at half-time.

But second-half strikes from Tom Bayliss and Luke Leahy saw the Rams slip 10 points off second-placed Plymouth.

Derby had a great chance in the eighth minute when Tom Barkhuizen crossed to the back post but McGoldrick headed over when he should have hit the target.

The home side were dominating and went ahead through a superb strike by Roberts who drilled a left-footed shot into the top right corner from 20 yards in the 20th minute.

Derby deservedly scored again in first half added time when Jason Knight’s header sent McGoldrick through to drive a low shot past Marko Marosi.

But Shrewsbury hit back in the 49th minute through Bayliss who bent a free-kick from just outside the area inside Joe Wildsmith’s near post.

Shrewsbury levelled in the 72nd minute after Leahy was pushed over by Jake Rooney and got up to score the penalty.

Marosi made a great save from a Lewis Dobbin header in added time as Derby failed to find a winner.