Kyran Lofthouse on target as Woking defeat Yeovil By Press Association March 4 2023, 5.33pm Woking earned a narrow victory at Yeovil thanks to Kyran Lofthouse's goal (David Davies/PA) Woking maintained their hold on third place in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at out-of-form Yeovil. The only goal of the game arrived on 14 minutes as Kyran Lofthouse pounced in a match containing few chances. Lofthouse's half-volley proved the difference just moments after Yeovil had gone close through Jordan Young's header. Young had a late chance to score an equaliser when he went clean through but shot wide to leave his side without a win in seven league games.