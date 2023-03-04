Eastleigh hang on with 10 men to win at struggling Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eastleigh’s pursuit of the top three continued as they won 1-0 at struggling Scunthorpe.

Danny Whitehall scored the decisive goal, a 22nd-minute penalty given after a foul in the area.

The visitors had to see out most of the second half with 10 men too after Kairo Mitchell was sent off in the 51st minute for an off-the-ball incident involving Harvey Bunker.

But the Iron could not make their advantage count, with Tom Pugh and Bunker amongst those who tried and failed to bridge the gap.