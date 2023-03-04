Dundee boost Scottish Championship title push with win at Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee revitalised their Scottish Championship title push with a 2-0 win at Cove Rangers.

The squad held a clear-the-air meeting following the midweek 3-1 home defeat by Partick which extended their winless run in the league to three games.

But Gary Bowyer’s side returned to winning ways to cut Queen’s Park lead to two points while condemning Cove to a sixth defeat in nine league games.

Dundee went ahead in first-half stoppage time, Lyall Cameron – who scored in the 3-0 home win over Cove last month – seeing his strike take a deflection following a scramble in the box.

Just before the hour mark, Lee Ashcroft doubled Dundee’s lead from a corner.