Chesterfield record long-awaited victory with late winner at Gateshead By Press Association March 4 2023, 5.43pm Ryan Colclough struck from close range in stoppage time (Martin Rickett/PA) Chesterfield finally ended their Vanarama National League winless run as Ryan Colclough's stoppage-time goal secured a 2-1 victory at Gateshead. The Spireites, who had not won in nine league games to dent their promotion push, got off to a bad start when defender Jamie Grimes scored an own goal after five minutes. Paul McCallum had the visitors level just before half-time when he converted Liam Mandeville's low cross at the near post. Just when it looked like the points would be shared, Colclough turned the ball in from a corner during stoppage time to snatch Chesterfield a much-need win.