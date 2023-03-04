Dave Challinor unhappy with ’embarrassing’ refereeing in Stockport’s home draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Challinor unhappy with ’embarrassing’ refereeing in Stockport’s home draw

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.07pm
Dave Challinor was not happy with the standard of refereeing in Stockport’s draw with Doncaster (Will Matthews/PA)
Dave Challinor was not happy with the standard of refereeing in Stockport’s draw with Doncaster (Will Matthews/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor aimed a swipe at referee Robert Lewis after his play-off chasing side were held to a 0-0 home draw by Doncaster.

Challinor clearly felt the flow of the game for both sides was not helped by some ‘embarrassing’ officiating.

He said: “The momentum of the game clearly wasn’t helped by the third team out there.

“The officiating was horrendous at times, it was petty.

“There’s just no consistency with the standard of refereeing, and today it led to the game being fragmented as he was giving fouls all over the pitch.

“I’m speaking for both sides here by the way – he just couldn’t wait to give free-kicks and it spoiled the game as a spectacle.

“Both benches had no idea what free-kicks were being given for at times, and some of the stuff was embarrassing.

“Players just needed to fall over to get a free-kick, it was so unpredictable and it spoiled the game.”

County remain in the play-off places despite being held by dogged Doncaster and Challinor added: “I think we just lacked that bit of quality.

“Their keeper made some really good saves, and if that hadn’t happened and we’d won 1-0, it’s a totally different feeling.

“Win on Tuesday against Gillingham, though, and that’s four points from three games, so hopefully we can bounce back.”

It was a disappointing opening 45 minutes at a packed-out Edgeley Park as County’s Ryan Rydel went closest to a goal when his bullet header was superbly saved by keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Stockport remained on top in the second period, but they could not find a way through a resolute Rovers defence, with Mitchell coming to the rescue again as he denied Kyle Wootton and Will Collar.

It was a third game without a goal for Doncaster, but boss Danny Schofield was at least happy to gain a point after back-to-back defeats before this.

Schofield said: “I’d say this was a hard-earned point.

“All of the players showed a real fighting spirit, and defensively we were excellent.

“We defended our box well, against a really good Stockport team, so I think we deserved a point at the end of it.

“The lads kept it pretty solid, though early on we invited a bit too much pressure. We soon worked that out, though.

“Stockport are a top team, don’t forget, teams don’t create a lot of chances here.

“We needed to be on top of our game both individually and collectively, and I think we were to a large extent.

“A good performance like this should now set us up for the next two tough games we’ve got.

“This is a tough league, but I know we can perform against any side in the division, so we have to take lots of positives from today’s efforts.”

