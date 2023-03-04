John Askey disappointed with penalty decision in Hartlepool’s draw at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Askey disappointed with penalty decision in Hartlepool’s draw at Tranmere

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.09pm
John Askey felt Hartlepool should have been celebrating three points (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Askey felt Hartlepool should have been celebrating three points (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hartlepool boss John Askey claimed his side should have gone home with all three points they earned a battling 1-1 draw at Tranmere.

Pools grabbed a vital point as they look to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation places, but Askey felt a refereeing decision cost his side the win.

The visitors had gone in front just before the break when Callum Cooke popped up to stab the ball home.

But Tranmere were given a lifeline in the 68th minute when Harvey Saunders was bundled over just inside the box and Hawkes equalised from the spot.

Hartlepool manager John Askey said of the incident: “I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded as the foul is clearly outside the box and the referee has pointed to the spot, but that’s the way it goes.

“I’m a bit disappointed to only come away with a point, though I felt it was a far better performance than last week.

“But we responded and right at the end Dan Kemp should have scored. It was a great run and any more of a touch on it and it was a goal.

“I’m really pleased with the effort the lads showed and we carry on fighting going into the next game.

“We take a lot of confidence from the result as Tranmere are unbeaten in three games and the players now have to believe in themselves as there’s nothing worse than players not playing with confidence.

“The support from our fans today was great and that’s why we’ve got to stay up.

“The club has worked really hard to get back into the Football League and the supporters deserve it and they were non-stop today and that spurs the players on.”

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: “I think the chances we had were better than average, but the bottom line is that if you’re going to win games you have to take those chances.

“The second half became a bit of a basketball game at times and I couldn’t fault the effort of the players, but what we lacked was a little bit of composure.

“Seven points out of nine in the last three games is very good but we wanted to win today and it was a frustrating afternoon.

“In the second half we showed the character that was needed in order to win the game but we just couldn’t get that second goal.

“I’ll go home disappointed that we didn’t get more out of the game, but we have to look at what we’ve taken and crack on and keep encouraging our young players.

“All we can do is be patient and keep working with the young players we have, keep expectations at a reasonable level and hope they grow and blossom going forward.”

