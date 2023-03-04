Malky Mackay ‘bemused’ by refereeing decisions in Ross County’s defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay ‘bemused’ by refereeing decisions in Ross County’s defeat

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.29pm
Don Robertson came under criticism from the Ross County manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Don Robertson came under criticism from the Ross County manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was “bemused” by some of Don Robertson’s refereeing as his side had a penalty rescinded and a man sent off following VAR reviews during a 2-0 home defeat by Motherwell.

Mackay also felt Robertson failed to clamp down on the “time-wasting” that led to nine minutes of stoppage time as well as failing to perform “basic” duties such as ensuring free-kicks were taken in the right place.

The turning point in Dingwall came in the 70th minute when Jack Baldwin was sent off for bringing down Kevin van Veen after Robertson had initially issued a yellow card.

The Dutchman punished the 10 men with two goals to move Motherwell six points above County in the cinch Premiership’s bottom four.

Mackay said: “Van Veen is 25-30 yards from goal and Connor Randall is at full tilt. That’s not a goalscoring opportunity. That’s someone in a wide position.

“We have had ones like that, in fact we have been at Ibrox this season and Don Robertson was the referee and decided to not give something that clearly everyone saw and in retrospect was a sending-off.

“Also VAR gives nine minutes’ injury time for a reason – because Liam Kelly was time-wasting all day. We flagged that up in the first 15 minutes and they said ‘yep, we are looking at it and VAR will add time on’. That’s not good enough because momentum in games is killed and that’s why he is doing it.

“I also felt just basic situations that are refereeing duties, I was bemused about.

“For example, he gives a foul five or six yards out in their box and the goalkeeper walks 18 yards out and kicks it up the park. Our goalkeeper goes to kick the ball up the park for a one-v-one, their guy kicks him to stop a goalscoring opportunity and no booking.

“I asked the fourth official if the seven-second rule was still a rule. At various times he has got the ball in his hands for 15-20 seconds. The guy takes the throw-in from 15 yards further up the park.

“These used to be basic things that referees pull things back for because it’s the laws of the game. I get it from their point of view, slow the game down and be streetwise, but that’s why we have got referees, to stop these things happening.”

Robertson awarded County a penalty early in the second half and booked Calum Butcher for pulling Alex Iacovitti’s shirt, but changed his mind after being alerted to an earlier infringement by video assistant Kevin Clancy.

“He said our guy pulled their guy first, which I find incredible considering some of the jostling that you see,” Mackay said. “It’s huge errors that cost us.

“I’m really gutted for the players because I thought they were excellent, 11-v-11 to a man they were terrific against a team who were on a roll. We totally dominated and created a lot of chances.”

Motherwell have now taken 10 points from four games since Stuart Kettlewell was appointed manager.

The former County boss was delighted with how his players stood up to the home side’s attacking threat, and added: “As a club, in the last 18 months, we’ve struggled against 10 men, so we addressed that today. We did well when Ross County went down to 10.

“A lot of people say it should be a turning point, but you have to make it that. We did it well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented