Home Sport

Mark Robins praises ‘fantastic’ Coventry after rout of struggling Huddersfield

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.35pm
Mark Robins enjoyed his return to Huddersfield (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Mark Robins enjoyed his return to Huddersfield (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Mark Robins hailed his promotion chasing Coventry side as they demolished Huddersfield 4-0 to close the gap on the Championship play-off places.

A rampant Sky Blues display ensured Robins enjoyed a happy return to his former employers, with in-form Viktor Gyokeres netting an impressive double to take his league tally to 17 goals.

Gustavo Hamer’s strike separated the forward’s brace, while Tyler Walker tapped in with the last touch of the game.

Coventry moved up to eighth, three points off the play-off places, after extending their unbeaten run to six games and recording a third successive clean sheet on the road.

And their talismanic Sweden international drew special praise from Sky Blues boss Robins.

“He’s phenomenal and there’s still loads of learning for him as a 24-year-old,” Robins said.

“He’s scored two and had an assist, so he’s playing with lots of confidence.

“The first strike is a brilliant goal. It’s an outstanding finish and you didn’t really doubt him.

“He’s got a chance of playing Premier League football, but we want to keep hold of him because we want to progress as a football club.

“Today’s a really good win. We were a bit sloppy in the first half, but we upped it in the second.

“They all played their part in a really good win, and it gives us another three points on the road, which can only be a good thing.

“If you keep clean sheets, then you’ve got a real chance of winning games. To a man, they’ve been fantastic.

“The fact that we’ve had the injury list that we’ve had – we’re a paper-thin squad – but we’ve managed to find a way of winning a difficult match.

“We’ve spent a lot of time moving on really quickly, but we’ve got to enjoy the wins when they come from time to time, and this is definitely one of those days.”

Huddersfield dropped to the foot of the table as they fell to a second successive 4-0 defeat.

Boss Neil Warnock said: “I’ve never been in a situation as bad as this, if I’m honest.

“But it’s better that I’m here. They’ll listen to me and I don’t think my lads will give up because I won’t let them.

“There’s pride at stake now. You’ve got your pride as a player and in the jersey and they’ve got to show that to the fans.

“We’ve got nothing to lose and we’ve got to ruffle a few feathers now.

“I thought we started the game well, we looked the better side and then out of nowhere we gave a goal away.

“We never felt threatened and then we were 3-0 down. They were elementary goals and poor defending.

“They never really had to work for a goal. You’ve got to make it more difficult for opponents to score a goal.

“It wasn’t for a lack of effort, it’s just we haven’t got a lot of leaders so it’s difficult to get people by the scruff of the neck.

“Thank goodness we’ve got a game on Tuesday. We’ve got 48 hours to brush up on certain things and it’s not rocket science.

“It’s a monumental challenge. We’ve got to regroup now and we’ve got to win on Tuesday.”

