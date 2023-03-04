We deserved to win: John Eustace disappointed as Birmingham held by Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We deserved to win: John Eustace disappointed as Birmingham held by Wigan

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.37pm
John Eustace oversaw a frustrating afternoon for his Birmingham side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
John Eustace oversaw a frustrating afternoon for his Birmingham side (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Birmingham manager John Eustace felt his team’s performance deserved more than the point it got as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Wigan.

Blues were ahead inside four minutes through Juninho Bacuna’s superb free-kick from 20 yards.

And although Ashley Fletcher equalised for Wigan on the hour mark, Birmingham then hit the same post three times in as many minutes midway through the second period.

After Bacuna had been adjudged to have been tripped by Ryan Nyambe, Scott Hogan sent his penalty against the right-hand upright.

Tahith Chong and Maxime Colin then hit the same bit of woodwork with a shot and a header respectively as both sides had to settle for a point.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game,” said Eustace. “On the whole I thought we deserved to win the game.

“They had a lot of possession but didn’t really cause us a lot of problems.

“Listen, Wigan are playing good football now and they’re really stretching teams so the work rate and the effort the boys put in during that first half was magnificent.

“You can see we got a little bit leggy in that second half but fair play to the boys for continuing.

“Obviously the goal was disappointing because we’ve had a really good week on the training ground defending crosses.

“But overall the back five were magnificent, as were the midfield three in front of them, and the front two worked their socks off.”

On Bacuna, Eustace said: “He’s got that in his locker and his recent performances have been very good.

“I thought he really stepped up to the mark with a couple of young lads alongside him and it was a great performance.”

For Wigan boss Shaun Maloney, it was also a case of both one point gained and two points dropped.

“I think it’s quite a hard game to sum up,” he said. “They scored an amazing free-kick and then had a crazy three-minute spell in that second half where they hit the woodwork three times.

“But apart from that, the way the game went, I’m maybe a little bit disappointed we didn’t win the game, although I know we rode our luck at times.

“We made the change at half-time. We wanted to be more aggressive in terms of the position of our players and that suited Will Keane to come on.

“And you could see the dynamic of the game as soon as they scored – they gave us the ball and it was up to us to break them down.

“That’s not a game we’ve had for the five games since I’ve been here so I was actually pleased with how the team played, considering the way the opposition played.

“They tried to kill the game, which is understandable, but I was pleased with the way we stuck at it right to the death.”

It was the second week in a row Wigan have conceded a contentious penalty after Preston were gifted a way back into the derby at Deepdale seven days ago.

“I haven’t seen it back but I spoke to Ryan and he said it was soft, again,” said Maloney.

“We’re getting a little bit of bad luck with penalty decisions. But we’re also maybe getting a little bit of good luck with the woodwork being hit today, so hopefully the good will outweigh the bad in the run-in.”

