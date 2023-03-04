It’s good to talk – communication key for Michael Beale and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s good to talk – communication key for Michael Beale and Rangers

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.41pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale wants more talking on the pitch (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale wants more talking on the pitch (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale wants his Rangers players to get talking to each other as he looks for more consistency over 90 minutes following the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

The Light Blues, still hurting from the ViaPlay Cup final defeat to Celtic last week, put in a fine first-half performance at Ibrox and led at the interval through goals from Connor Goldson, Fashion Sakala and a James Tavernier penalty.

Killie, who have not won away from home in the league this season, responded after the break with a Jeriel Dorsett header as the home side failed to get back in their stride in what turned out to be another patchy performance.

Beale said: “We will keep talking about staying on it. They are out on the pitch and they play.

“You say all the right things at half-time. We’ve had some good responses, that’s the worst we’ve had in our time from half-time.

“They have to talk to each other. They can’t always hear me in a packed-out stadium. But it wasn’t just one player at the start of the second half, we were giving away the ball unopposed.

“We’ll talk about it in the week but after the last few days I’ll take the first half.

“You can only beat the team in front of you. We will roll on again to Hibs on Wednesday. Hibs will come for us and we’ll look forward to that as we’ll have more spaces to play.”

Beale was pleased to see striker Antonio Colak, who started in place of Alfredo Morelos, at full fitness for the first time since he took over as boss.

He said: “I felt for Toni. He was our best player in the first half.

“He linked the play really well and you could see he had been doing some fitness work. That is the main thing I’ll take away from the game.

“If that was the boy fully fit like at the start of the season then I haven’t seen that til today. I’m delighted for him on a personal level.”

Killie manager Derek McInnes had no qualms about Rangers’ penalty, which was flagged up by VAR when the ball struck Ryan Alebiosu in the penalty area with referee Willie Collum pointing to the spot after looking at his pitchside monitor.

McInnes said: “It seemed to take an eternity. I didn’t really know what it was for at the time but it is a good example of VAR working properly, I thought it was a penalty.

“It skidded up off the surface and caught young Ryan on the arm. I did think it took a long time to arrive at that decision but ultimately the right decision was made.”

However, he was adamant that his side should also have been awarded a spot-kick early in the second half at 3-0 when Gers keeper Allan McGregor tangled with Rory McKenzie in the box.

The former Rangers midfielder said: “We should get a penalty we don’t get, inexplicably. I wish referees would come and explain that. I don’t understand that.

“I asked the fourth official. Willie gave a corner but it was a penalty before it was a corner because the ball is still in play.

“Greegsy (McGregor) came down the back of Rory and it is an untidy challenge but it merited a penalty.

“The fourth official told me they were checking it which gave me the confidence that they would arrive at the right decision.

“For that to be given as a corner, it would be nice for that to be explained to me but I don’t get it.”

