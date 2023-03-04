David Wagner hails huge Norwich win at Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Wagner hails huge Norwich win at Millwall

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.46pm
Norwich manager David Wagner hailed a “massive” win at Millwall (Steven Paston/PA)
Norwich manager David Wagner hailed a “massive” win at Millwall (Steven Paston/PA)

Norwich boss David Wagner admitted the 3-2 win at Millwall was “massive” as his side climbed into the top six of the Championship.

The Canaries ended Millwall’s 11-game unbeaten home league record in a pulsating contest at The Den.

Jacob Sorensen cancelled out Tom Bradshaw’s opener before the Millwall striker’s own goal and Gabriel Sara’s spectacular effort put Norwich into the driving seat.

Zian Flemming pulled a goal back late on but Norwich held on to record a huge three points.

Wagner said: “It is only three points but it feels massive.

“Yes, we are in the top six now but it didn’t matter eight weeks ago so it shouldn’t matter now.

“The only important thing for us to focus on is Sunday and the game against Sunderland. On Monday, we start our training week and prepare everyone as well as we can.”

Wagner also admitted his side had the benefit of an uninterrupted week of training, adding: “It is for sure an advantage not to play in midweek but you have to use it and we did.

“You have to play with tempo and intensity to exploit spaces later in the game. I was very happy we continued the pressure into the second half.

“It is an advantage and I like that we were able to make it count.”

Wagner was also keen to praise the 3,000-strong away support who made the trip to London.

He said: “The energy they gave us was important. We have taken this energy and used it on the pitch as well. Wins like this in the past, and a moment like today, need to come together to create something.”

Millwall have taken just one point from two games this week having squandered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw at Luton on Tuesday.

Boss Gary Rowett said: “We conceded a really poor goal and had bits of fortune that have gone against us.

“For their first, the shot doesn’t look like it’s going to cause us any real problems but just flips in off Zian (Flemming).

“They then had a 15-to-20-minute spell where Norwich used that confidence but I’m disappointed how we gave the goal away.

“It’s a quick corner and we let their player run off us, then it hits Bradders’ shin and goes in. We worked incredibly hard to be in the game.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a surprise appearance as part of a sold-out capacity crowd.

Rowett added: “I don’t know the reason he came – maybe he has heard about the atmosphere here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented