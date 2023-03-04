David Wagner hails huge Norwich win at Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich boss David Wagner admitted the 3-2 win at Millwall was “massive” as his side climbed into the top six of the Championship.

The Canaries ended Millwall’s 11-game unbeaten home league record in a pulsating contest at The Den.

Jacob Sorensen cancelled out Tom Bradshaw’s opener before the Millwall striker’s own goal and Gabriel Sara’s spectacular effort put Norwich into the driving seat.

Zian Flemming pulled a goal back late on but Norwich held on to record a huge three points.

Wagner said: “It is only three points but it feels massive.

“Yes, we are in the top six now but it didn’t matter eight weeks ago so it shouldn’t matter now.

“The only important thing for us to focus on is Sunday and the game against Sunderland. On Monday, we start our training week and prepare everyone as well as we can.”

Wagner also admitted his side had the benefit of an uninterrupted week of training, adding: “It is for sure an advantage not to play in midweek but you have to use it and we did.

“You have to play with tempo and intensity to exploit spaces later in the game. I was very happy we continued the pressure into the second half.

“It is an advantage and I like that we were able to make it count.”

Wagner was also keen to praise the 3,000-strong away support who made the trip to London.

He said: “The energy they gave us was important. We have taken this energy and used it on the pitch as well. Wins like this in the past, and a moment like today, need to come together to create something.”

Millwall have taken just one point from two games this week having squandered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw at Luton on Tuesday.

Boss Gary Rowett said: “We conceded a really poor goal and had bits of fortune that have gone against us.

“For their first, the shot doesn’t look like it’s going to cause us any real problems but just flips in off Zian (Flemming).

“They then had a 15-to-20-minute spell where Norwich used that confidence but I’m disappointed how we gave the goal away.

“It’s a quick corner and we let their player run off us, then it hits Bradders’ shin and goes in. We worked incredibly hard to be in the game.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a surprise appearance as part of a sold-out capacity crowd.

Rowett added: “I don’t know the reason he came – maybe he has heard about the atmosphere here.”