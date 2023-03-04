Mick McCarthy hopes draw with Burnley can spark Blackpool’s survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mick McCarthy hopes draw with Burnley can spark Blackpool’s survival bid

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.51pm
Mick McCarthy’s side earned a precious point (Nigel French/PA)
Mick McCarthy’s side earned a precious point (Nigel French/PA)

Mick McCarthy believes Blackpool’s hard-earned point against Burnley can function as a catalyst for their Championship survival pursuit.

The Tangerines held the runaway league leaders to a 0-0 stalemate at Bloomfield Road as goalkeeper Chris Maxwell made a string of fine saves.

Blackpool sit 22nd and six points adrift of safety but boss McCarthy hopes their defiant Lancashire derby display can lay the foundations for a great escape.

The veteran boss, 64, said: “I’m very satisfied with our afternoon’s work actually – and how the players committed to that.

“With the shape of the team, they all had to work very, very hard. They had to because we were playing against the best team in the league.

“I spoke in our pre-match press conference about having a performance, despite whatever happens against the best team in the league who are miles in front.

“But win, lose or draw you want a performance so the fans could get behind us and enjoy. We’ve certainly done that and we’ve got a point out of it.

“And if you’re thinking what games are going to define the season and where we end up, as good a point as it is, it is not against Burnley. We’ve got other games we need to win.

“What’s nice is when substitutes come on and contribute and not sit on their backsides and are unhappy about not being in the [starting] team.

“Well, we’ve had none of that, not since I’ve been here anyway. They’ve all come on and contributed. I thought the subs who came on today were great.”

Man-of-the-match Maxwell thwarted Burnley stars Johann Gudmundsson, Nathan Tella and substitute Scott Twine as the Clarets were left frustrated by the seaside.

And McCarthy added: “Maxxy’s [Chris Maxwell] made a couple of good saves and maybe, if we could have been a bit calmer in certain situations, then towards the end maybe we could have won it.

“You know, we’re pushing to try and win it, so I’m very pleased with the afternoon’s work.”

Josh Brownhill went close to firing the visitors ahead while at the other end, Jerry Yates proved a constant nuisance for Blackpool.

Ashley Barnes headed over from a contentious free-kick for the visitors, before Brownhill was forced off after a heavy challenge in the 26th minute.

Gudmundsson, Tella and Twine – who replaced Brownhill in the first half – were all denied by Maxwell while flying winger Anass Zaroury rifled wide.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, whose side did extend their unbeaten league run to 14 games with the result, said: “I think you always want to set the standard as high as you can, but it just felt like one of those games.

“We didn’t concede loads of chances, although I felt we approached the final third enough times to get the goals.

“But you play against a team that’s got something to fight for, so you’ve got to expect it to be difficult and, in the end, it might just be a point gained given the context.

“If you look at the numbers I think we’ve had 80 per cent of the ball, we had five shots on target and 13 in total.

“We conceded zero shots on target, so in the end we did what we needed to do.

“But you’re always so demanding so long as that ball does not go in. We were a bit unlucky on that.

“However, having been in the game long enough, I can take a point like this and we move on.

“We’re at Turf Moor next week, it’s number nine in 27 days, so massive credit to the team.

“If you’re completely starved of chances then maybe it’s acceptable you don’t score but, on a day like today, they don’t always land on the right side of the line.

“I can’t criticise the team, especially the attackers this season. But, look, at our best I think we can be more lively in the box.

“You’d want to see us get a toe on the ball or dive on it but, in general, every player in the team was fighting for something.

“We shouldn’t be surprised with those games, they’re always going to be difficult.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented