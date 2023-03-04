Scott Lindsey says ‘luck is against us’ after Crawley slip to another defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Lindsey says ‘luck is against us’ after Crawley slip to another defeat

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.54pm Updated: March 4 2023, 6.55pm
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey felt his team deserved more from the match at Northampton (PA)
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey felt his team deserved more from the match at Northampton (PA)

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey was adamant his side were denied a “clear penalty” during the contentious 1-0 loss to 10-man Northampton at Sixfields.

The home side dominated the first half of the Sky Bet League Two clash but missed several chances before seeing Aaron McGowan sent off following a clash with substitute Jack Roles.

But they overcame their numerical disadvantage to snatch all three points when Jack Sowerby thundered home a spectacular volley 11 minutes from full-time.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well,” admitted Lindsey. “We looked like we were waiting to concede in the first half and we never really threatened them.

“I thought we were lucky to come in at half-time 0-0 but I was pleased we did because it gave me an opportunity to get into the players and give them some energy and confidence.

“Our second-half performance was better but there were moments where we didn’t defend well. They shouldn’t win the corner that leads to the goal and then he smashes it in from 25 yards.

“I was disappointed with that and I also thought we had a clear penalty. Jordon Mutch gets pulled down at the far post.

“There’s a hand around his neck, he’s pulled to the floor and the referee is in a good position but he doesn’t give it. At the moment, luck is against us.

“I didn’t really see the red card incident but I did think the standard of the officiating today was poor.

“He missed a few things and it’s a clear penalty. I don’t understand why he hasn’t given it.”

It was a big win for Northampton, who kept their promotion challenge on track thanks to Sowerby’s stunning strike.

Manager Jon Brady said: “In the first half we came out with our foot on the pedal and that was the way we wanted to play.

“We wanted to have loads of tempo and I don’t think it would be unfair to say we could have been two or three up in the first half.

“We had some real big chances and we should have taken them with a bit more conviction. We didn’t put them away but we never lost our belief.

“We had to show the other side of our game in the second half. The first half was all about tempo and quick play but we had to show that gritty side, especially when we went down to 10 men, and then Jack Sowerby turns into Marco van Basten!

“It was a great strike and a lovely moment for all of our fans to enjoy. It was probably one of the loudest roars I’ve heard during my time as manager here and it was a great moment and a really important win.”

