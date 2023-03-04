Michael Duff furious with referee after goalless draw at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Duff furious with referee after goalless draw at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 6.55pm
Michael Duff’s side were held at Bristol Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Duff’s side were held at Bristol Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hit out at referee Thomas Parsons over the “bizarre” decision to deny his promotion-chasing Tykes a penalty at the Memorial Stadium.

The former Cheltenham boss was furious after striker Devante Cole appeared to be pulled back by Bristol Rovers centre-back Lewis Gibson with the goal at his mercy an hour into the goalless stalemate.

Duff hit the proverbial roof on the touchline as Cole’s appeals for a spot-kick were waved away after he appeared to have been fouled while shaping to shoot inside the six-yard box.

And his dark mood deepened afterwards when he learned from his players that Parsons had missed what they insisted was a blatant handball as Barnsley were ultimately denied a fourth successive victory.

“We have been on the wrong side of the referee’s decision,” Duff said.

“The players’ reactions tell you everything. Devante is about to pass the ball into the net from a yard out when he goes over.

“And there’s a reason why he’s fallen over. He’s been pulled backwards and it’s not because the wind has blown him over.

“The fourth official told me the ref had seen it. He said he saw contact but there wasn’t enough contact which I find bizarre.

“The referee says there’s contact but not enough but it’s enough to knock him over so in my opinion it’s a penalty.

“The other was a handball in the goalmouth. I couldn’t really see clearly but my players are telling me one of their players scooped the ball with his arm.

“It should have been a pen and there’s no need to lie after the game. Their reaction tells you everything.”

Barnsley are now unbeaten in eight outings but midfielder Herbie Kane was unable to make the most of their best opening as his low drive was blocked by Gas keeper James Belshaw after he was teed up by striker James Norwood in the first half.

And Belshaw excelled himself again moments later when he tipped over Liam Kitching’s looping header over the crossbar in front of the travelling fans who were on their feet ready to celebrate.

But they would have been relieved to see on-loan Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah blast a close-range effort straight at goalkeeper Harry Isted just after the break and the tone was set for an exciting if goalless second-half.

“We weren’t quite at our best, in the first half particularly, but ultimately we’ve had two penalties not given and their goalkeeper’s got man of the match which is telling,” Duff added.

“You can’t be brilliant every week and we weren’t quite at the races so we should remember we’ve come away to a difficult place and will respect the point.

“We weren’t quite at it but saying that Herbie had an unbelievable chance and their goalkeeper’s come from nowhere with a save and then made a couple of good saves in the second half.

“The referee is not the reason why we drew. We weren’t clinical enough but in games this tight you need the referee to get the big decisions right.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton, who used to play with Duff at Burnley, expressed disappointment that his side had not claimed a surprise win.

“It was a good game against arguably the division’s form team and this was the true acid test for our progress,” Barton said.

“It was probably as tough a test at this juncture in our evolution as I could have asked for but the lads were outstanding and I’m proud of a lot of their performances.

“Barring one moment in the first half when we let them in, the lads were superb and I’m disappointed we haven’t converted one of our chances and caused a bit of an upset.

“Jarell was in there, making himself a nuisance and now he could have had four goals for us but his defensive performance would have warranted the winning goal because he’s a quality operator.

“As a team we’ve got a bit of confidence again and I hate saying this because they’re a great bunch of lads but our pitch is terrible and the cold snap coming isn’t going to help.

“Our pitch suited Barnsley more than us because they wanted to go direct and long and we tried to counter that by being more direct than we’d normally want to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented