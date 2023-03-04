Laura Muir claims record fifth European Indoor Championships title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Muir claims record fifth European Indoor Championships title

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 7.03pm
Laura Muir coasted to a fifth title at the European Athletics Indoor Championships (AP Photo)
Laura Muir coasted to a fifth title at the European Athletics Indoor Championships (AP Photo)

Laura Muir claimed a record fifth European Indoor Championships title with gold in the women’s 1500m in Istanbul.

Scotswoman Muir, who took Olympic silver in Tokyo, moved through the field to pull ahead on the final lap to finish in four minutes and 03.40 seconds, ahead of Romania’s Claudia Bobocea and Sofia Ennaoui of Poland.

Katie Snowden finished fifth, with Great Britain team-mate Ellie Baker in 11th.

Muir’s victory at the Atakoy Arena sees the Dundee Hawkhill runner become Britain’s most successful athlete at the European Indoor Championships, going ahead of Colin Jackson and Jason Gardener.

“I didn’t really know what to expect and all my race plans went out the window when it went off that fast,” Muir, 29, told BBC Sport.

“At the end of the day you have to be adaptable in the 1500m and it worked out in the end.

“I am in a place now where I am experienced and I can deal with different things. I’m just so happy.

“Going into this championship I was quite nervous because I didn’t think I was at my absolute best.

“But I hoped with grit and determination I would still be able to come here and win. As you get older you appreciate these opportunities.”

Elsewhere, defending champion Keely Hodgkinson coasted into the final of the 800m.

Hodgkinson, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday, was runner-up at the World Championships in Eugene last year and also won Olympic silver in Tokyo as well as the 2022 European outdoor title.

Keely Hodgkinson in action at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Turkey
Keely Hodgkinson hit the front at the Atakoy Arena (Khalil Hamra/AP)

She took no chances in her semi-final heat, hitting the front to win in two minutes and 00.05 seconds.

“Sometimes you need to keep the rhythm going rather than trying to slow down,” Hodgkinson said.

“I am happy and feeling good, so am looking forward to tomorrow.

“It is still the same plan as always (in the final) because you never know what is going to happen.

“Hopefully I can have a safe race tomorrow and come away with what I did last time.”

Issy Boffey, though, failed to progress to Sunday’s final as she faded during the closing stages of her race, but Guy Learmonth finished fifth in his heat to make it through to the men’s 800m final.

Great Britain’s team captain Jazmin Sawyers qualified for the final of the long jump with just one attempt of 6.71 metres.

“I don’t normally get qualification done in one jump, so it feels quite nice. I should do that more often,” said Sawyers.

“I know I am in good shape, so I’m not too surprised and it felt very controlled.

Jazmin Sawyers celebrates
GB team captain Jazmin Sawyers impressed in the long jump (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I thought I might sway over the 6.75m mark, but if I can open like that in round one, it is encouraging ahead of the final.”

Jack Rowe and James West both went through in the men’s 3,000m, while British champion David King qualified in the men’s 60m hurdles.

There was, though, disappointment in the men’s 60m final as both Jeremiah Azu and Reece Prescod failed to make the podium.

